32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022: Shop Leggings, Sports Bras, and More
Are you looking for the best Amazon athleisurewear? Of course, you are; with a new season right around the corner, Amazon is one-stop-shop for all things fall fashion.Whether you're hitting the gym, running errands, or in the market for some back-to-school picks, Amazon's wide range of athleisurewear and activewear checks all our boxes; there's something for everyone.
After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Puma, Under Armour, Sweaty Betty, and more. No matter what you add to your shopping cart, we're confident every piece will be as foolproof as the last. Don't believe us? We'll prove it.
We've rounded up 32 of the best activewear and athleisure wear items from Amazon that won't just have you looking good but feeling it too. Here are our top choices in sports bras, leggings, and more.
Leggings and Pants
These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version.
These supportive leggings come in a variety of colors and are a bestseller on Amazon. The V stitching on the back is subtle and flattering.
Whether it's worn for intense workouts or running errands, this Halle-approved Sweaty Betty legging is an everyday outfit staple.
Throw these Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants on to work from home or to work out in maximum comfort. These Adidas Training Pants are available in 24 different colors.
Stay comfy and stylish all winter long in this jogger set to replace your old sweatpants and tops.
A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Tummy control never looked so comfortable.
Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger.
You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout.
Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress.
These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband.
Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.
Sports Bras
A sports bra molded for larger busts that need more support during high-impact activities.
This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version.
Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra -- even with a full figure.
If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra to go under your athleisure outfit.
Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers -- they've been compared to athleisure wear brand Lululemon's sports bras.
If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure to go under workout clothes, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again.
Shirts and Jackets
This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon.
This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric made of synthetic fiber with anti-odor technology.
These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.
Perfect for running 5 miles or running to the store, this PUMA 1/4 Zip Top is an essential layer for your spring athletic wear.
Shorts
With the Men's Quest Short, you can spend more time on your bike because it's designed to keep you comfortable. With the Quest Short, you'll be able to try a pair of padded bike shorts without going over budget.
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Stretchy shorts ready for an action-packed time. Best of all, it has a zipper pocket.
The perfect workout shorts for the spring. These Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts are lightweight and features moisture-wicking material.
These biker shorts are both comfortable and stylish for your next trip to the gym.
Boys can never have too many pairs of shorts. Put these Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts on your boys this spring and summer.
These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.
These Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal.
You can never have too many pairs of bike shorts, and with this price, you may as well stock up.
Classic and comfortable, these shorts come in 8 other colors.
