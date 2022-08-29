Shopping

32 of the Best Amazon Athleisure and Activewear Pieces for Fall 2022: Shop Leggings, Sports Bras, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍ , Brittany Romano‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Are you looking for the best Amazon athleisurewear? Of course, you are; with a new season right around the corner, Amazon is one-stop-shop for all things fall fashion.Whether you're hitting the gym, running errands, or in the market for some back-to-school picks, Amazon's wide range of athleisurewear and activewear checks all our boxes; there's something for everyone.

After all, curating the perfect wardrobe of gym essentials filled with colorful sports bras, versatile leggings, and foolproof shirts doesn't have to break the bank—and Amazon's extensive collection proves just that. Choose from Amazon's in-house brands or reach for some of the best-sellers, including Puma, Under Armour, Sweaty Betty, and more. No matter what you add to your shopping cart, we're confident every piece will be as foolproof as the last. Don't believe us? We'll prove it. 

We've rounded up 32 of the best activewear and athleisure wear items from Amazon that won't just have you looking good but feeling it too. Here are our top choices in sports bras, leggings, and more. 

Leggings and Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings

These leggings have a cult following on TikTok as a perfect (and more budget-friendly) alternative for the pricey designer version. 

$23
HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings
HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings
Amazon
HeyNuts Essential 7/8 Leggings

These supportive leggings come in a variety of colors and are a bestseller on Amazon. The V stitching on the back is subtle and flattering.

$23 AND UP
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings
Amazon
Sweaty Betty Super Sculpt High Waisted Yoga Leggings

Whether it's worn for intense workouts or running errands, this Halle-approved Sweaty Betty legging is an everyday outfit staple.

$43 AND UP
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants
Amazon
Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants

Throw these Adidas Men's Core 18 Training Pants on to work from home or to work out in maximum comfort. These Adidas Training Pants are available in 24 different colors.

$18 AND UP
PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set
PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set
Amazon
PRETTYGARDEN Two Piece Tracksuit Set

Stay comfy and stylish all winter long in this jogger set to replace your old sweatpants and tops. 

$13 AND UP
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets
Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

A pair of workout leggings are a must for any wardrobe, but these yoga pants are special. Not only does the high waist provide tummy control and feature a pocket, but it's also a bestseller among athleisure apparel. More than 27,000 Amazon shoppers looking for sportswear give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

$10 AND UP
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants
Amazon
THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants

Tummy control never looked so comfortable. 

$29$27
Champion Men's Jogger
Champion Men's Jogger
Amazon
Champion Men's Jogger

Get comfortable no matter what you're doing in Champion Men's Jogger. 

$17 AND UP
Sunzel Workout Leggings
Sunzel Workout Leggings for Women
Amazon
Sunzel Workout Leggings

You can't beat the comfort of a good pair of yoga pants. The athleisure market is mad about performance fabrics, and these leggings have the stretch you need for any kind of workout.

$16 AND UP
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes
iconic luxe Women's Elastic Waist Jersey Culottes Pants
Amazon
iconic luxe Jersey Culottes

Have you forgotten about culottes? We haven't! These wide leg palazzo pants have an elastic waistband for comfort and flexibility and are short enough that you won't get tangled around your ankles while still making you feel like you're wearing a flowy dress. 

$20 AND UP
Oalka Women's Joggers
Oalka Women's Joggers
Amazon
Oalka Women's Joggers

These ultra-silky-soft joggers from Oalka feel lik luxury loungewear. They come in 37 colors and prints with either a seamless drawstring waistband or a seamless waistband. 

 

$10 AND UP
SEASUM High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
SEASUM High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM High Waist Butt Lifting Leggings

Buy two or more of the Lizzo-loved and Tiktok Viral Booty-Lifting leggings and instantly save on your purchase! Wear these leggings anywhere from running errands to a yoga workout.

$5 AND UP

Sports Bras

New Balance Shockingly Unshocking Bra
New Balance Shockingly Unshocking Bra
Amazon
New Balance Shockingly Unshocking Bra

A sports bra molded for larger busts that need more support during high-impact activities.

$32 AND UP
Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra
RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra for Women, Criss-Cross Back Padded Strappy Sports Bras Medium Support Yoga Bra with Removable Cups
Amazon
Running Girl Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra

Get the right support for working out with the Running Girl Criss Cross Back Sports Bra -- even with a full figure. 

$12 AND UP
PUMA Seamless Sports Bra
PUMA Womens Women's Seamless Sports Bra
Amazon
PUMA Seamless Sports Bra

If your sports bras are showing wear, trade up to this Puma seamless bra to go under your athleisure outfit. 

$13 AND UP
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes -- it resembles the Lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the Lululemon version. 

$23
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
Amazon
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra

Lemedy sports bras are among the favorites for Amazon shoppers -- they've been compared to athleisure wear brand Lululemon's sports bras.

$14 AND UP
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Easylite Seamless Wireless Sports Bra Df3491
Amazon
Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Sports Bra

If you're looking for a comfortable sports bra for a full figure to go under workout clothes, your search ends here! This seamless bra is one you'll buy again and again. 

$17 AND UP

Shirts and Jackets

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon
QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket

This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the Lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. 

$28 AND UP
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Under Armour Women's Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover
Amazon
Under Armour Tech Twist ½ Zip Long Sleeve Pullover

This Under Armour Pullover is a must-have for working out. This Pullover features ultra soft, quick drying fabric made of synthetic fiber with anti-odor technology.

$45$42
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee
C9 Champion Men's Long Sleeve Tech Tee
Amazon
C9 Long Sleeve Tech Tee

These long-sleeved tees are semi-fitted and perfect for cooler days.

$18
PUMA Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
PUMA Women's Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top
Amazon
PUMA Liga Training 1/4 Zip Top

Perfect for running 5 miles or running to the store, this PUMA 1/4 Zip Top is an essential layer for your spring athletic wear.

$19 AND UP

Shorts

PEARL IZUMI Men's Escape Quest Cycling Short
PEARL IZUMI Men's Escape Quest Cycling Short
Amazon
PEARL IZUMI Men's Escape Quest Cycling Short

With the Men's Quest Short, you can spend more time on your bike because it's designed to keep you comfortable. With the Quest Short, you'll be able to try a pair of padded bike shorts without going over budget.

$50$37
BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$40$30
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon
Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Stretchy shorts ready for an action-packed time. Best of all, it has a zipper pocket.

$20 AND UP
Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts
Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts
Amazon
Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts

The perfect workout shorts for the spring. These Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts are lightweight and features moisture-wicking material.

$10 AND UP
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts
Amazon
Aoxjox High Waisted Vital Seamless Workout Yoga Gym Shorts

These biker shorts are both comfortable and stylish for your next trip to the gym.

$17 AND UP
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts
Amazon
Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts

Boys can never have too many pairs of shorts. Put these Under Armour Boys' Prototype Logo Shorts on your boys this spring and summer.

$9 AND UP
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches
Amazon
CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Athletic Sports Running Workout Shorts with Zip Pocket - 4 Inches

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

$28
Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
YOLIX 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts
Amazon
Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft Biker Shorts

These Yolix 3 Pack Buttery Soft High Waist Biker Shorts are crafted from ultra-soft seamless fabric for a comfortable feel and unrestricted movement. Available in 8 different colors and patterns, you don't want to miss this bundle deal.

$19 AND UP
Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Hanes Women's Stretch Jersey Bike Short
Amazon
Hanes Stretch Jersey Bike Short

You can never have too many pairs of bike shorts, and with this price, you may as well stock up. 

$7 AND UP
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Champion Men's 9" Jersey Short with Pockets
Amazon
Champion 9" Jersey Short with Pockets

Classic and comfortable, these shorts come in 8 other colors.  

$9 AND UP

