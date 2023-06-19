Today is Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one great actionable way to support is to #ShopBlack from Black-owned businesses.

To help you support Black entrepreneurs, we put together a list of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies you'll want to shop today and every other day of the year. Black business owners navigate new ways of serving their communities and handling the day-to-day stress of keeping a business afloat, all while dealing with the continued fight against racial injustice and systemic racism — which have plagued American life for centuries. Supporting these companies means so much as we strive to improve the systems within our country and around the world.

Below, we've listed the Black businesses in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love. Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands.

Andrea Dumebi Iyamah, a Nigerian fashion designer, is the name behind this bold and expressive clothing, swimwear and resort-wear brand. Influenced by her African heritage, her designs are taken from elements of nature and use daring jewel tones.

Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades. If you shop at Target, you've probably seen pieces from this adorable cosmetics collection.

Brittney Ogike noticed a lack of Black haircare production in Los Angeles, and Beautybeez was her solution. At Beautybeez, women of color have a place to shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs and extensions. Not only that, but those in Los Angeles can check out the flagship store and relax in the in-store spa, get braids from in-house stylists or just explore in a space created specifically for them.

One of the first brands to create sun protection specifically formulated for deeper skin, Black Girl Sunscreen is revolutionary for creating sunscreen without the dreaded white cast left by most products. The completely clear sunscreen line protects melanated skin while also moisturizing.

Featured in Cosmopolitan, The Cut, Forbes and more, California-based skincare brand BOLDEN will help you get the best skin of your life. Its acne treatments, dark spot correctors, glow enhancers and other products are vegan and cruelty-free.

After spending twenty years burning out in corporate finance, Aishetu Fatima Dozie decided to create a makeup brand that cares about how women feel, starting from the inside and moving out. Bossy Cosmetics' core philosophy is to ignite confidence in women by offering them ethically made beauty products to empower ambitious women to feel good and look good and do good all at once.

Fashion genius Brandon Blackwood designs bags, outerwear and accessories that make a bold statement. His colorful and vivid designs have many fans, including the singer and style-icon Megan Thee Stallion.

Bread Beauty Supply is a haircare line of shampoo alternatives and co-wash products made with clean formulas for kinky, curly or coily hair by founder and CEO Maeva Heim.

Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices. Their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world.

Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes.

Everyone from Michelle Obama to Selena Gomez has sported the personalized letter necklaces from ByChari, founded by Jamaican-born jewelry designer, Chari Cuthbert.

ByChari Zodiac Necklace J. Crew ByChari Zodiac Necklace The perfect gift for the astrology-obsessed minimalist in your life — including yourself — made of solid 14k yellow gold. $305 Shop Now

Since 2011, Camille Rose's CEO and founder Janell Stephens has pioneered inclusion in the beauty industry. Camille Rose has now become one of the most popular and widely distributed Black-owned brands on the market, available at Amazon, Ulta, Walmart, Sally’s Beauty, Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS and more. The brand not only has a wide variety of haircare products, but bath, body and candles as well.

Twin sisters, designers and a DJ duo, Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals.

The tenniscore trend is still going strong for summer 2023, and who better to buy tennis whites from than champion athlete Venus Williams? Her activewear brand has plenty of adorable pieces you'll want to wear on and off the court.

From her lingerie and lounge line to best-selling makeup and skincare lines, is there anything Rihanna can't do? Fenty Beauty is best known for its industry-leading range of foundation shades, but the brand's vivid highlighters, hydrating toners and more are equally worth the hype.

Gabrielle Union hasn't aged a day since her '90s teen romcom stardom, which is why we trust the actress with all things beauty. Her beauty brand, aptly named Flawless by Gabrielle Union, creates affordable hair products for every type, texture and length.

Designed by mother and daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama's timeless clothing and accessories convey the Black experience with storytelling and nostalgic, historical references.

Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures.

KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients.

Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. The brand also sells wigs, bundles, frontals and closures through a seamless online shopping experience. Or, you can also visit Mayvenn Beauty Lounges in select Dallas and Houston, TX Walmart locations.

Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones.

Brianna Arps' up-and-coming brand has exploded on the indie fragrance scene thanks to its minimalist, Instagram-worthy packaging and clean ingredients. Her line of perfume is all about boosting your mood with the power of aromatherapy.

London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear.

Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham used their chemistry and biology backgrounds to create Nuele Hair, a brand that helps women of all hair textures accomplish any hair style — without using chemical relaxers or keratin.

Nuele Hair Serum Amazon Nuele Hair Serum Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair. $24 Shop Now

The legendary beauty mogul, Pat McGrath, has transformed the cosmetics industry with her cutting-edge makeup. Shopping from her website, you'll have trouble not putting everything in your cart.

Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces.

Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes.

Salone Monet Anita Paul Bloomingdales Salone Monet Anita Paul Salone Monet creates classic shoes for every occasion, and whether you're looking to match your skin tone or have a dark chocolate option in your collection, these will be great for any formal occasion. $395 Shop Now

We couldn't make this list without mentioning one of our favorite pop star's clothing brand. Rihanna's mission for the brand is to make clothing that helps customers look good and feel good while also expressing themselves.

Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage.

The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular (consistently sold-out) Telfar logo shopping bags — dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin."

Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins.

Named after the Swahili word for "wellness," Ustawi's line of skincare is specifically formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. The brand is created in tandem with board-certified dermatologists to deliver the most effective and safe products for your skin — and it's how Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph got her skin red carpet-ready for the American Music Awards. Singer Cassie also swears by the brand's vitamin C serum for her signature glow.

Ustawi Red Clay Mask Amazon Ustawi Red Clay Mask Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. $37 Shop Now

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair.

The London-based timepiece company, from founder and CEO William Adoasi, designs timeless, vintage-inspired watches that don't break the bank. Each watch purchased provides children throughout Africa with school uniforms, in partnership with House of Wells, or solar light, in partnership with Pen To Paper Ghana.

Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch Nordstrom Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch We're in love with the rich gold and black hues of this watch from Vitae London, made of stainless steel to ensure the metal won't tarnish. You can swap out the band and bezel with any others from the brand to suit your style. $259 $105 Shop Now

From designer and illustrator Jade Gedeon, We Dream In Colour offers colorful, handmade statement jewelry inspired by nature. Celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and Zendaya have worn her pieces.

