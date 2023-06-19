Shopping

35 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Brands to Support for Juneteenth and Always

By Lauren Gruber
Andrea Iyamah
Andrea Iyamah

Today is Juneteenth, a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one great actionable way to support is to #ShopBlack from Black-owned businesses

To help you support Black entrepreneurs, we put together a list of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies you'll want to shop today and every other day of the year. Black business owners navigate new ways of serving their communities and handling the day-to-day stress of keeping a business afloat, all while dealing with the continued fight against racial injustice and systemic racism — which have plagued American life for centuries. Supporting these companies means so much as we strive to improve the systems within our country and around the world.

Below, we've listed the Black businesses in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love. Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands.

ANDREA IYAMAH

Andrea Dumebi Iyamah, a Nigerian fashion designer, is the name behind this bold and expressive clothing, swimwear and resort-wear brand. Influenced by her African heritage, her designs are taken from elements of nature and use daring jewel tones.

Andrea Iyamah Women's Hira Key Hole Crochet Crop Top
Andrea Iyamah Women's Hira Key Hole Crochet Crop Top
Amazon
Andrea Iyamah Women's Hira Key Hole Crochet Crop Top

This unlined crochet top can be worn in a variety of ways: over a bathing suit, with jeans or paired with its matching pants.

$270$81

Beauty Bakerie

Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades. If you shop at Target, you've probably seen pieces from this adorable cosmetics collection.

Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges
Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges
Amazon
Beauty Bakerie Blending Egg Beauty Sponges

Blend your makeup seamlessly with this six-pack of beauty sponges packaged like a carton of eggs. 

$20

BEAUTYBEEZ

Brittney Ogike noticed a lack of Black haircare production in Los Angeles, and Beautybeez was her solution. At Beautybeez, women of color have a place to shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs and extensions. Not only that, but those in Los Angeles can check out the flagship store and relax in the in-store spa, get braids from in-house stylists or just explore in a space created specifically for them.

Wild One Vendor Curls Kinks & Co. by Sensationnel
Wild One Vendor Curls Kinks & Co. by Sensationnel
BEAUTYBEEZ
Wild One Vendor Curls Kinks & Co. by Sensationnel

BEAUTYBEEZ provides women of color with all the most in-demand hair products, including this lace-front wig from The Curls Kinks & Co. This wig (and the rest of the collection) celebrate the unique versatility of natural hair textures, so you can embrace any style.

$42

Black Girl Sunscreen

One of the first brands to create sun protection specifically formulated for deeper skin, Black Girl Sunscreen is revolutionary for creating sunscreen without the dreaded white cast left by most products. The completely clear sunscreen line protects melanated skin while also moisturizing.

Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30
Ulta
Black Girl Sunscreen Moisturizing Sunscreen Lotion SPF 30

Paraben free, fragrance free, oxybenzone free, octinoxate free, silicone free, aluminum free, cruelty free and vegan, this SPF 30 sunscreen protects against sun damage, fine lines and hyperpigmentation.

$16

BOLDEN

Featured in Cosmopolitan, The Cut, Forbes and more, California-based skincare brand BOLDEN will help you get the best skin of your life. Its acne treatments, dark spot correctors, glow enhancers and other products are vegan and cruelty-free. 

BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Amazon
BOLDEN Brightening Moisturizer Face Sunscreen SPF 30

Protect your skin from the sun without worrying about white cast using BOLDEN's vitamin C-enhanced sunscreen for sensitive skin.

$28$25

Bossy Cosmetics

After spending twenty years burning out in corporate finance, Aishetu Fatima Dozie decided to create a makeup brand that cares about how women feel, starting from the inside and moving out. Bossy Cosmetics' core philosophy is to ignite confidence in women by offering them ethically made beauty products to empower ambitious women to feel good and look good and do good all at once. 

Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick
Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick
Amazon
Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick

There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. Try any of the five available colors, or just grab them all. 

$25

Brandon Blackwood

Fashion genius Brandon Blackwood designs bags, outerwear and accessories that make a bold statement. His colorful and vivid designs have many fans, including the singer and style-icon Megan Thee Stallion. 

Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Metallic Leather Trunk Crossbody Bag
Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Metallic Leather Trunk Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Brandon Blackwood Mini Kendrick Metallic Leather Trunk Crossbody Bag

Meet your new favorite going-out purse with a structured mini trunk silhouette and gleaming bronze leather finish.

$300

Bread Beauty Supply

Bread Beauty Supply is a haircare line of shampoo alternatives and co-wash products made with clean formulas for kinky, curly or coily hair by founder and CEO Maeva Heim.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash
Sephora
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash

A milky cleanser specifically created for women with type 3a to 4c curls.

$20

Brother Vellies

Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices. Their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world. 

Brother Vellies Ribbon Ankle Tie Pump
Brother Vellies Ribbon Ankle Tie Pump
Nordstrom
Brother Vellies Ribbon Ankle Tie Pump

Brother Vellies is owned by none other than Aurora James — who has been integral to promoting Black-owned businesses in every category.

$615$246

Briogeo

Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes. 

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
Sephora
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair!™ Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

This deep conditioning mask nourishes all hair types with a blend of algae extract, B vitamins, almond oil and rosehip oil.

$39

ByChari

Everyone from Michelle Obama to Selena Gomez has sported the personalized letter necklaces from ByChari, founded by Jamaican-born jewelry designer, Chari Cuthbert. 

ByChari Zodiac Necklace
ByChari Zodiac Necklace
J. Crew
ByChari Zodiac Necklace

The perfect gift for the astrology-obsessed minimalist in your life — including yourself — made of solid 14k yellow gold.

$305

Camille Rose Naturals

Since 2011, Camille Rose's CEO and founder Janell Stephens has pioneered inclusion in the beauty industry. Camille Rose has now become one of the most popular and widely distributed Black-owned brands on the market, available at Amazon, Ulta, Walmart, Sally’s Beauty, Whole Foods, Walgreens, CVS and more. The brand not only has a wide variety of haircare products, but bath, body and candles as well.

Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser
Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser
Amazon
Camille Rose Rosemary Oil Hair and Scalp Cleanser

Formulated with a blend of castor oil and peppermint and rosemary essential oils, this hair cleanser not only smells great but removes build-up and claims to promote healthy hair growth.

$12

Coco and Breezy Eyewear

Twin sisters, designers and a DJ duo, Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals. 

Coco and Breezy Amazonian
Coco and Breezy Amazonian
Amazon
Coco and Breezy Amazonian

Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection -- and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect choice.

$285

EleVen by Venus Williams

The tenniscore trend is still going strong for summer 2023, and who better to buy tennis whites from than champion athlete Venus Williams? Her activewear brand has plenty of adorable pieces you'll want to wear on and off the court.

EleVen by Venus Williams Collegiate Tennis Skirt
EleVen by Venus Williams Collegiate Tennis Skirt
EleVen by Venus Williams
EleVen by Venus Williams Collegiate Tennis Skirt

This flirty tennis skirt's built-in shorts have a ball pocket at each side to up your game.

$98$59

Fenty Beauty

From her lingerie and lounge line to best-selling makeup and skincare lines, is there anything Rihanna can't do? Fenty Beauty is best known for its industry-leading range of foundation shades, but the brand's vivid highlighters, hydrating toners and more are equally worth the hype.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation

Not only does Rihanna's foundation line have a shade for literally everyone — 50 shades, to be exact — it also boasts a shine-free finish and pore-minimizing, imperfection-blurring formula. Plus, it has high-tech climate-adaptive technology, meaning it's resistant to sweat and humidity: no more sliding, creasing foundation while smoothing out uneven skin.

$40

Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union hasn't aged a day since her '90s teen romcom stardom, which is why we trust the actress with all things beauty. Her beauty brand, aptly named Flawless by Gabrielle Union, creates affordable hair products for every type, texture and length. 

Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner
Amazon
Flawless by Gabrielle Union Detangling Leave-in Hair Conditioner

With over 700 five-star reviews, this leave-in conditioner from Gabrielle Union's haircare line detangles and hydrates hair with a blend of coconut oil, shea butter and biotin.

$10

House of Aama

Designed by mother and daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama's timeless clothing and accessories convey the Black experience with storytelling and nostalgic, historical references.

House of Aama Beaded Checkerboard Print Cutout Two-Piece Swimsuit
House of Aama Beaded Checkerboard Print Cutout Two-Piece Swimsuit
Nordstrom
House of Aama Beaded Checkerboard Print Cutout Two-Piece Swimsuit

Be the best-dressed at the beach this summer in a bohemian bikini with flirty cutours and beaded ties.

$390

Kim Kimble Signature Collection

Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures.

Kim Kimble Healthy Hair Repair & Renew Color Protection Leave-in Conditioner
Kim Kimble Healthy Hair Repair & Renew Color Protection Leave-in Conditioner
Walmart
Kim Kimble Healthy Hair Repair & Renew Color Protection Leave-in Conditioner

This avocado and jojoba oil-infused leave-in conditioner will leave all hair types feeling silky smooth.

$11

KNC Beauty

KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients. 

Kiss My Lips 5-Pack
KNC Beauty Kiss My Lips 5-Pack
Revolve
Kiss My Lips 5-Pack

This Instagram-friendly beauty mask will leave your lips feeling plump and hydrated.

$25

Mayvenn 

Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. The brand also sells wigs, bundles, frontals and closures through a seamless online shopping experience. Or, you can also visit Mayvenn Beauty Lounges in select Dallas and Houston, TX Walmart locations.

Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig
Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig
Mayvenn
Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig

Dreaming of loose, beachy waves for summer? This is the wig for you.

$180

Mented Cosmetics 

Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones. 

mented cosmetics Blush
mented cosmetics Blush
Ulta
mented cosmetics Blush

Mented's highly pigmented powder blush is formulated specifically to show up on deeper skin tones.

$22

Moodeaux

Brianna Arps' up-and-coming brand has exploded on the indie fragrance scene thanks to its minimalist, Instagram-worthy packaging and clean ingredients. Her line of perfume is all about boosting your mood with the power of aromatherapy.

Moodeaux Worthy SuperCharged SkinScent Travel Pen
Moodeaux Worthy SuperCharged SkinScent Travel Pen
Credo Beauty
Moodeaux Worthy SuperCharged SkinScent Travel Pen

Moodeaux's best-selling fragrance, Worthy, is a your-skin-but-better blend of citrus, woods and floral accords that complement your natural pheromones.

$32

Nubian Skin

London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear. 

Nubian Skin T-Shirt Bra
Nubian Skin T-Shirt Bra
Urban Outfitters
Nubian Skin T-Shirt Bra

Perfect for every day wear, the T-Shirt Bra comes in a range of sizes and colors to suit your skin tone.

$60

Nuele Hair

Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham used their chemistry and biology backgrounds to create Nuele Hair, a brand that helps women of all hair textures accomplish any hair style — without using chemical relaxers or keratin. 

Nuele Hair Serum
Nuele Hair Serum
Amazon
Nuele Hair Serum

Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which is full of natural ingredients that can help nourish your hair.

$24

Pat McGrath Labs

The legendary beauty mogul, Pat McGrath, has transformed the cosmetics industry with her cutting-edge makeup. Shopping from her website, you'll have trouble not putting everything in your cart.

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V: Bronze Seduction
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V: Bronze Seduction
Sephora
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V: Bronze Seduction

Multi-dimensional shades, like bronze and rose gold, create a mesmerizing eyeshadow palette. The colors are gorgeous, but also highly pigmented and easily blend for a smooth application.

$128

Riot Swim

Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces. 

Riot Swim Maddox One Piece
Riot Swim Maddox One Piece
Revolve
Riot Swim Maddox One Piece

This sleek one-piece will feel like a glove on your body.

$150$141

Salone Monet 

Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes. 

Salone Monet Anita Paul
Salone Monet Anita Paul
Bloomingdales
Salone Monet Anita Paul

Salone Monet creates classic shoes for every occasion, and whether you're looking to match your skin tone or have a dark chocolate option in your collection, these will be great for any formal occasion.

$395

Savage X Fenty

We couldn't make this list without mentioning one of our favorite pop star's clothing brand. Rihanna's mission for the brand is to make clothing that helps customers look good and feel good while also expressing themselves. 

Savage X Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra
Savage X Fenty, Women's Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra
Amazon
Savage X Fenty Women's Savage Not Sorry Unlined Lace Balconette Bra

Available in band sizes 32-46 and cup sizes A-DDD, this sultry lace bra from Rihanna's lingerie line will make anyone feel confident.

$60$45

Sunday II Sunday

Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage. 

Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Sunday II Sunday ROOT REFRESH Micellar Rinse
Sephora
Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse

Need to add some new life to your locks? A spritz of this will do just the trick.

$31

Telfar

The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular (consistently sold-out) Telfar logo shopping bags — dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin."

UGG x TELFAR Gender Inclusive Large Genuine Shearling Shopper
UGG x TELFAR Gender Inclusive Large Genuine Shearling Shopper
Nordstrom
UGG x TELFAR Gender Inclusive Large Genuine Shearling Shopper

There are a few different bag styles still available, such as this heather grey fleece bag made in collaboration with the Australian brand UGG.

$420

UOMA Beauty

Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins. 

Uoma Beauty Say What?! Foundation
Uoma Beauty Say What?! Foundation
Ulta
Uoma Beauty Say What?! Foundation

Lightweight, with buildable coverage, this hydrating foundation has 51 shades to choose from for your perfect match.

$39

Ustawi

Named after the Swahili word for "wellness," Ustawi's line of skincare is specifically formulated with melanin-rich skin in mind. The brand is created in tandem with board-certified dermatologists to deliver the most effective and safe products for your skin — and it's how Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph got her skin red carpet-ready for the American Music Awards. Singer Cassie also swears by the brand's vitamin C serum for her signature glow.

Ustawi Red Clay Mask
Ustawi Red Clay Mask
Amazon
Ustawi Red Clay Mask

Packed full of antioxidants, this red clay mask can help minimize oil while hydrating your skin. Vitamin C plus niancinamide and baobab fruit work to brighten your skin and create a more even tone. 

$37

Vernon François Haircare

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair. 

Vernon François HOLD & SHINE PURE~FRO Hair Serum
Vernon François HOLD & SHINE PURE~FRO Hair Serum
Amazon
Vernon François HOLD & SHINE PURE~FRO Hair Serum

Get soft, shiny hair by applying this lightweight serum after styling.

$15

Vitae London

The London-based timepiece company, from founder and CEO William Adoasi, designs timeless, vintage-inspired watches that don't break the bank. Each watch purchased provides children throughout Africa with school uniforms, in partnership with House of Wells, or solar light, in partnership with Pen To Paper Ghana

Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch
Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch
Nordstrom
Vitae London Elmington Bracelet Watch

We're in love with the rich gold and black hues of this watch from Vitae London, made of stainless steel to ensure the metal won't tarnish. You can swap out the band and bezel with any others from the brand to suit your style.

$259$105

We Dream In Colour

From designer and illustrator Jade Gedeon, We Dream In Colour offers colorful, handmade statement jewelry inspired by nature. Celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and Zendaya have worn her pieces.

We Dream In Colour Butterfly Garden 2 Earrings, Gold
We Dream In Colour Butterfly Garden 2 Earrings, Gold
Neiman Marcus
We Dream In Colour Butterfly Garden 2 Earrings, Gold

The perfect accent to a formal dress or for jazzing up a plain outfit, these earrings are sure to turn heads wherever you go.

$180

