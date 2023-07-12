It's official! Diddy just added a new role to his impressive resume with the launch of Empower Global, a curated marketplace that showcases top black-owned fashion, art, beauty and lifestyle companies from across the world.

The platform aims to revitalize and reimagine the traditional e-commerce concept, while highlighting Black business owners, by giving consumers the chance to discover new products exclusively created and sold by Black entrepreneurs.

The initial drop includes over 70 labels and over 1,000 items from brands like Silver & Riley, Actively Black, Scotch Porter, Coco & Breezy, Kultured Misfits, Gwen Beloti Jewelry, Buttah Skin, Marie Hunter Beauty, Pound Cake, B.M. Franklin & Co., Beauty Stat Cosmetics, Cecilia’s House, Cise, Cool Creative Clothing, June 79, Rebecca Allen, and more.

"My mission has always been to empower Black entrepreneurs and create more opportunities for them to access the resources, tools and support needed to build successful businesses," the music mogul said in a press release.

"Empower Global will uplift Black entrepreneurs, keep dollars circulating in our community, and make buying Black a lifestyle," he continued.



"Empower Global is a transformative platform that embodies Sean Combs’ unwavering commitment to Black entrepreneurship," Tarik Brooks, President of Combs Global, noted.

"On behalf of Combs Global, we are thrilled to launch this initiative, which not only showcases the incredible products and talents of Black-owned businesses but also provides a gateway for consumers to support and uplift our community. Through Empower Global, we aim to foster sustainable growth and create lasting opportunities that will leave a positive and enduring impact on the Black economy," Brooks added.

To celebrate, Empower Global and UPS are offering special deals and shipping rates, and select sellers are providing discounts and free UPS® shipping on any purchase made on the website for a limited time.

For more information, visit empowerglobal.shop and follow @ShopEmpower on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

