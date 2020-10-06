$35 Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon's Big Fall Sale

Cool but casual, these Levi’s Men’s Original Trucker Jackets are a men’s wardrobe must! The dapper jean jackets are on sale to mark Amazon's Big Fall Sale which has been serving up hot deals from brands like American Apparel and Adidas in a surprise sale that magically appeared online this week with no warning.

Although Amazon Prime Day got postponed until later in the year this year (Amazon officially announced this week that the blowout sale will be Oct. 13-14), the Amazon Fall Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera BradleyLevi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon Big Fall Sale event. Not only does the sale include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the sale, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.

With prices starting at under $35, these jean jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something here for everyone, even for harder-to-please guys.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out the full range now!

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon/Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Who can resist this classic jean Levi's Trucker Jacket in dark denim for 40% off? REGULARLY $89.50 $53.48 at Amazon

Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Men's Original Trucker Jacket Levi's This classic Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket looks great is this harvest gold color. Only $35 at Amazon's Big Fall Sale. REGULARLY $89.50 $35.80 at Amazon

