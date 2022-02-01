Shopping

40 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Brands to Support During Black History Month and Beyond

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
10:55

Black Stars Who Made History in 2021!

02:41

Bob Saget Funeral: 'Full House' Cast and More Attend Memorial

02:38

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Drank Each Other's Blood After G…

03:10

Valerie Bertinelli Says Writing About Soulmate Eddie Van Halen’s…

03:14

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Down in Tears Discussing Britney Saga

04:12

Jenna Jameson's Partner Shares Health Update Following Guillain-…

02:23

How Kim Kardashian Is Responding to Kanye West's Recent Claims (…

04:52

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's PDA Makes Steve Harvey ‘Unco…

03:11

Cardi B Takes Motherhood to New Heights, Considers New Tattoo

04:18

Inside Bob Saget's ‘Special' Relationship With Mary-Kate and Ash…

04:10

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Pay Tribute to 'Full House' Dad Bob S…

01:09

Remembering Sidney Poitier: Viola Davis, Barack Obama & More Pay…

02:43

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Part Ways After 16 Years Together

04:25

Kim Kardashian 'Could Honestly Care Less' About Who Kanye West I…

03:37

How Khloe Kardashian Is Doing Following Tristan Thompson Baby Sc…

01:48

Inside the 'Bull' Wardrobe Closet With Michael Weatherly (Exclus…

00:55

Andre Leon Talley Looks Back on His Biggest Fashion Mistake (Exc…

20:23

'RHOC's Noella Bergener on Her Heather Dubrow Beef and More Debu…

03:22

Bob Saget, Comedian and Star of ‘Full House,’ Dead at 65

Black History Month has arrived, and we want to take this time to recognize the success of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies. This year, the national theme for Black History Month is Black Health and Wellness, which encourages us to examine the grave deficiencies in healthcare for Black people and the stark discrepancies between the treatment of Black people and other groups in America. And in order to help you support Black entrepreneurs (this month and every month), we put together a list of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies to shop. 

Due to social distancing regulations brought on by the pandemic, Black business owners have had to navigate a new way of serving their customers and handling the day-to-day stress of keeping a business afloat, all while dealing with the continued fight against police brutality, racial injustice and systemic racism that have plagued American life for centuries. 

There are many ways to amplify Black voices and carry on the fight against racism this Black History Month. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one great actionable way to support is to #ShopBlack, from Black-owned businesses

Below, we've listed the Black businesses in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love.

Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands. Shop from them now, if you can, and always going forward. And check back as we add more to support minority entrepreneurs and Black-owned small businesses. And if throw-back fashions are more your style, check out our favorite Black-owned vintage shops.

4.5.6 Skin

A customized skincare company co-created by Noelly Michoux aimed at educating those with melanin-rich skin about their shared skin concerns. The line is specifically formulated to be safe and effective for phototypes 4, 5 and 6 and hopes to bring skin solutions to the millions previously underserved by the beauty community. 

Sevenly Delight Brightening Concentrated Serum
Sevenly Delight Brightening Concentrated Serum
4.5.6 Skin
Sevenly Delight Brightening Concentrated Serum
This incredible serum works with melanin, using a combination of enzymes, extracts and vitamins to brighten the skin and prevent hyperpigmentation.
$85

Agrestal Beauty

A handcrafted, plant-based beauty line founded by Emilia Ramos, Agrestal Beauty offers all-natural skincare and body products.

Agrestal ILLUMINATE. Turmeric Clay Mask.
Agrestal
Agrestal Beauty ILLUMINATE. Turmeric Clay Mask.
Agrestal Beauty
Agrestal ILLUMINATE. Turmeric Clay Mask.
Agrestal
This soothing mask will keep any inflammation at by while also working to prevent future acne flare ups.
$18

Anové

Evonna S. Kuhner founded Anové in 2019 to help achieve true radiance for all skin tones and types, without the usual compromises. Using locally and globally sourced ingredients, Anové products provide everything your skin needs to stay firm, even-toned and youthful, no matter what your skin looks like.

The Perfecting Oil
Perfecting Oil
Anové
The Perfecting Oil
Quench even the driest skin with this dreamy face oil, which will supercharge your skin, all while feeling super-light.
$102

Base Butter

This beauty brand is all about making skincare effortless for Black women with oily and combination skin types. Co-founded by Nicolette Graves and She'Neil Johnson, Base Butter provides simple, easy-to-use formulas that work.

Base Butter Radiate Face Jelly
Base Butter Radiate Face Jelly
Base Butter
Base Butter Radiate Face Jelly
Base Butter's best-selling product is a lightweight moisturizer that'll give your skin unparalleled hydration, thanks to its aloe vera gel.
$21

BatMe! Cosmetics

Founded by Jayla Roxx, BatMe! Cosmetics creates bold, beautiful makeup that is "a global celebration of queer individuality and the culture since its launch in 2017," stated on the brand's website. Roxx is a television personality and producer who has been featured on Forbes as the first trans woman of color to launch a beauty brand in the U.S. It's currently undergoing a rebrand, but the countdown has started, so keep your eyes peeled for new products any day now!

Beauty by Dr. Kari

Trichologist, master braider and celebrity hairstylist, Dr. Kari Williams creates hair products with formulas backed by science, specifically made to care for natural hair. 

Beauty by Dr. K Daily Spray
Beauty by Dr. K Daily Spray
Beauty by Dr. K
Beauty by Dr. K Daily Spray
Give your curls some extra TLC with this hydrating spray, which you can use all over up to three times a day.
$25

Beauty Bakerie

Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades. 

Beauty Bakerie Cacao Flour Setting Powder
Beauty Bakerie Cacao Flower Setting Powder
Beauty Bakerie
Beauty Bakerie Cacao Flour Setting Powder
Find your perfect match with Beauty Bakerie's vegan and gluten-free setting powder, which will leave a seamless matte finish.
$24

BEAUTYBEEZ

Brittney Ogike noticed a lack of Black haircare production in Los Angeles, and Beautybeez was her solution. At Beautybeez, women of color have a place to shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs and extensions. Not only that, but those in Los Angeles can check out the flagship store and relax in the in-store spa, get braids from in-house stylists or just explore in a space created specifically for them.

Wild One Vendor Curls Kinks & Co. by Sensationnel
Wild One Vendor Curls Kinks & Co. by Sensationnel
BEAUTYBEEZ
Wild One Vendor Curls Kinks & Co. by Sensationnel
BEAUTYBEEZ provides women of color with all the most in-demand hair products, including this lace-front wig from The Curls Kinks & Co. This wig (and the rest of the collection) celebrate the unique versatility of natural hair textures, so you can embrace any style.
$42

Black Girl Sunscreen

Owner Shontay Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen to provide sun protection for women of color. The moisturizing SPF 30 sunscreen lotion dries on clear, leaving no visible or greasy residue. It's also free of oxybenzone and parabens and available in a version for kids. 

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30
This daily sunscreen is hydrating enough to double as your everyday moisturizer.
$19

Bossy Cosmetics

After spending twenty years burning out in corporate finance, Aishetu Fatima Dozie decided to create a makeup brand that cares about how women feel, starting from the inside and moving out. Bossy Cosmetics' core philosophy is to ignite confidence in women by offering them ethically made beauty products to empower ambitious women to feel good and look good and do good all at once. 

Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick
Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick
Bossy Cosmetics
Power Woman Essentials Bullet Lipstick
There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's favorite things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. Try any of the five available colors, or just grab them all. 
$20

Botánika Beauty

Inspired by botánica stores, the Afro-Latinx-owned haircare line from founder Ada Rojas offers styling products for all curl types using herbs as ingredients such as sage and bay leaf. 

Botanika Beauty The Hydrator Curl Cream
Botanika Beauty The Hydrator Curl Cream
Botanika Beauty
Botanika Beauty The Hydrator Curl Cream
If you have medium to thick hair, add this into your locks to keep your curls defined and hydrated.
$12

Bread Beauty Supply

A haircare line of shampoo alternative and co-wash products made with clean formulas for kinky, curly or coily hair by founder and CEO Maeva Heim.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash
Bread Beauty Supply
Bread Beauty Supply Hair-Wash
A milky cleanser specifically created for women with type 3a to 4c curls.
$20

Brother Vellies

Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices and their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world. 

Brother Vellies Trieste Sandal in Pillow Suede
Brother Vellies Trieste Sandal in Pillow Suede
Brother Vellies
Brother Vellies Trieste Sandal in Pillow Suede
Brother Vellies is owned by none other than Aurora James -- who has been integral to promoting Black-owned businesses in every category.
$285

Briogeo

Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes. 

Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Complete Strength + Repair Value Set
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Complete Strength + Repair Value Set
Briogeo
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Complete Strength + Repair Value Set
Ready to repair your dry ends? Get this complete set from Briogeo, which has been a must-have haircare brand for beauty lovers everywhere.
$122

ByChari

Everyone from Michelle Obama to Selena Gomez have all sported the personalized letter necklaces from ByChari, founded by Jamaican-born jewelry designer, Chari Cuthbert. 

ByChari The Original Spaced Letter Necklace
ByChari The Original Spaced Letter Necklace
ByChari
ByChari The Original Spaced Letter Necklace
Choose up to 9 letters to customize your ByChari's Original Spaced Letter Necklace. Available in white, yellow and rose gold. 
$265

Coco and Breezy Eyewear

Twin sisters, designers and DJ duo, Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals. 

Coco and Breezy Eyewear Grateful -102
Coco and Breezy Eyewear
Coco and Breezy Eyewear
Coco and Breezy Eyewear Grateful -102
Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection -- and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect option.
$249

Ecoslay

Adria Marshall's Ecoslay homemade hair products are created in her kitchen, using natural, eco-friendly ingredients for cleansers, conditioners, stylers and treatment oils for curly hair. 

Ecoslay Moonshine
Ecoslay Moonshine
Ecoslay
Ecoslay Moonshine
This jojoba oil-based serum can be used for both your hair and your body, giving you ultimate hydration from head to toe.
$16

Epara Skincare

This U.K.-based luxury skincare line, started by Ozohu Adoh, is a collection of handcrafted skincare products made to nourish and protect the skin of women of color. Epara Skincare products are made with natural African ingredients. 

Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum
Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum
Epara Skincare
Epara Skincare Hydrating Serum
At $244, this beauty product is most definitely an investment. However, it'll be you'll find that it evens out hyperpigmentation, boosts hydration, and smooths the overall look of your skin. In other words, it's worth it.
$244

Glam Body

Owned by publicist and TV producer Danika Berry, Glam Body offers all-natural coffee body scrubs filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that alleviate dry, patchy skin and hyperpigmentation for a soft, smooth, glowing result.

Glam Body Coconut Body Scrub for Dry Skin
Glam Body Coconut Body Scrub for Dry Skin
Glam Body
Glam Body Coconut Body Scrub for Dry Skin
Buff away any dry skin with this body scrub, which includes coffee, coconut oil, almond oil, coconut flakes, and more. You'll be left with smooth, sweet-smelling skin.
$20

Golde

Indie wellness brand born in Brooklyn, Golde, co-founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, is all about superfood-infused health and beauty products that are natural and fun to use. Offerings include turmeric latte blends and papaya face mask.

Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask
Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask
Golde
Golde Papaya Bright Face Mask
This all-natural face mask will be one of your favorite products. With 100% pure, edible superfood ingredients and natural exfoliating enzymes, you'll feel completely refreshed after using it.
$34

Harlem Candle Company 

Travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson's home brand offers luxurious, handcrafted scented candles inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, spanning from fresh, fruity scents to bold, woody fragrances. 

Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle
Harlem Candle Company
Harlem Candle Company Ellington Luxury Candle
This candle pays homage to the Harlem jazz scene of the 1920s. With top notes featuring bergamot, cinnamon, and clary sage, you'll love burning this in your home.
$48

House of Aama

Designed by mother and daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama's timeless clothing and accessories convey the Black experience with storytelling and nostalgic and historical references.

House of Aama Southern Girl T-Shirt
House of Aama Southern Girl T-Shirt
House of Aama
House of Aama Southern Girl T-Shirt
Embrace the history of the South's roots with this T-shirt, which features a sophisticated drawing of a Southern Black woman.
$55

Katini Skin

Indulge in high-quality face oils derived from native ingredients found all over the world. Inspired by founder Katini Yamaoka's plant-based upbringing and dedication to natural healing, this skincare line uses powerful flora to help aid your skin in producing facial oils that will enhance your own beauty. Partnered with Black Progress Matters, the brand is launching just in time for Black History Month on February 1, so run and be the first to grab the products as they hit the shelves. 

Clarity Facial Oil
Clarity Facial Oil
Katini Skin
Clarity Facial Oil
Using a combination of tsubaki, rice and sea algae, this face oil brightens the skin by helping to reverse signs of aging, hyperpigmentation and scarring. 
$95

Kim Kimble Signature Collection

Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures.

Kim Kimble Hair Polish Laminating Gel
Vanilla Bean Conditioner
Kim Kimble
Kim Kimble Hair Polish Laminating Gel
Kim Kimble's vanilla bean conditioner soothes the scalp as it nourishes strands. 
$25

KNC Beauty

KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients. 

Kiss My Lips 5-Pack
KNC Beauty Kiss My Lips 5-Pack
KNC Beauty
Kiss My Lips 5-Pack
This Instagram-friendly beauty mask will leave your lips feeling plump and hydrated at a moment's notice.
$25

Mateo New York

Matthew Harris' fine jewelry designs are the epitome of modern elegance. Each piece from the line of earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and anklets is made from 14 karat gold with use of diamonds and precious gemstones. The brand also has a range of handbags and candles. 

Mateo 5 Point Diamond Bezel Dot Necklace
Mateo 5 Point Diamond Bezel Dot Necklace
Mateo
Mateo 5 Point Diamond Bezel Dot Necklace
Wear this minimalist diamond necklace on its own or layered with other styles at different lengths.
$450

Mayvenn 

Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. When you buy hair from Mayvenn, the brand will match you with a stylist in your area to help you get it installed for free. 

Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig
Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig
Mayvenn
Mayvenn Virgin Brazilian Loose Wave Lace Front Wig
Dreaming of loose, beachy waves? This is the wig for you.
$180

Mented Cosmetics 

Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones. 

Mented Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
Mented Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
Mented
Mented Everyday Eyeshadow Palette
Who wouldn't want a classic palette of neutral eyeshadows?
$28

Nubian Skin

London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan, member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear. 

Nubian Skin Naked Bra
Nubian Skin Naked Bra
Nubian Skin
Nubian Skin Naked Bra
Perfect for every day wear, the Naked Bra, which comes in a range of sizes and colors is a wardrobe staple.
$61

Nuele Hair

Created by Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham, Nuele Hair uses the women's chemistry and biology backgrounds to help women of all hair textures accomplish any hair style -- without using chemical relaxers or keratin. 

Nuele Hair Serum
Nuele Hair Serum
Credo Beauty
Nuele Hair Serum
Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which was a 2020 winner for the Beauty Innovator Awards. 
$34

Riot Swim

Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces. 

Riot Swim Echo One-Piece Chocolate
Riot Swim Echo One-Piece Chocolate
Riot Swim
Riot Swim Echo One-Piece Chocolate
This sleek one-piece will feel like a glove on your body.
$120

Roam Vintage 

This L.A. vintage online store is owned by Natasha Zoë Garrett, who handpicks treasured, one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories and home goods. 

Roam Vintage Wool Sweater
Wool Sweater
Roam Vintage
Roam Vintage Wool Sweater
Give this cozy mustard sweater a new home this winter.
$58

Salone Monet 

Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes. 

Salone Monet Sable Bank
Salone Monet Sable Bank
Salone Monet
Salone Monet Sable Bank
Salone Monet creates classic shoes for every occasion, and whether you're looking to match your skin tone or have a dark chocolate option in your collection, these will be great for any formal occasion.
$295

Sunday II Sunday

Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage. 

Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Sunday II Sunday
Sunday II Sunday Root Refresh Micellar Rinse
Need to add some new life to your locks? A spritz of this will do just the trick.
$31

Telfar

The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular (consistently sold-out) Telfar logo shopping bags -- dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin."

Telfar Shopping Bag
Telfar Shopping Bag
StockX
Telfar Shopping Bag
We suggest browsing resellers like StockX to finally get your hands on the coveted Telfar tote. 
$264

Thrilling

An online fashion marketplace, founded by entrepreneur and CEO Shilla Kim-Parker, that curates a selection of unique vintage pieces from boutiques and second-hand stores across the country, featuring many BIPOC and female-owned shops.

00s Heart Rhinestone Adjustable Ring
00s Heart Rhinestone Adjustable Ring
Thrilling
00s Heart Rhinestone Adjustable Ring
A playful heart-shaped ring right in time for Valentine's Day.
$50

UOMA Beauty

Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins. 

Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
Uoma Beauty
Uoma Beauty Badass Icon Matte Lipstick
When you opt for this classic red shade, you'll get a lipstick infused with mango butter, so you don't have to deal with dry lips at any point.
$24

Vernon François Haircare

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair. 

Vernon Francois Haircare Pure-Fro Conditioner
Vernon Francois Haircare Pure-Fro Conditioner
Vernon Francois Haircare
Vernon Francois Haircare Pure-Fro Conditioner
If you're the type of person with ultra-curly hair, this spray-on and rinse out conditioner will leave you with hair feeling soft and nourished.
$18

Vitae London

The London-based timepiece company, from founder and CEO William Adoasi, designs timeless, vintage-inspired watches that don't break the bank. Each watch purchased provides children throughout Africa with school uniforms, in partnership with House of Wells, or solar light, in partnership with Pen To Paper Ghana

Vitae London Elmington Midnight Watch x Black/Silver - 36mm
Vitae London Elmington Midnight Watch x Black/Silver - 36mm
Vitae London
Vitae London Elmington Midnight Watch x Black/Silver - 36mm
This stunning watch is an instant classic. It features a 36mm stainless steel case, black sunray dial and scratch-resistant sapphire glass.
$275

We Dream In Colour

From designer and illustrator Jade Gedeon, We Dream In Colour offers colorful, handmade statement jewelry inspired by nature. Celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and Zendaya have worn her pieces.

We Dream in Colour Weeping Oak Earrings
Weeping Oak Earrings
We Dream in Colour
We Dream in Colour Weeping Oak Earrings
If you're still spending lots of time on Zoom calls, a pair of dazzling earrings is what you need to spice your look up for every meeting and meetup.
$100

RELATED CONTENT: 

15 Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support Now

Olay and ‘EBONY’ Honor Black Women in STEM

Black Joy Streaming Guide -- Movies & TV Shows Celebrating Black Life

Black-Owned Vintage Stores to Shop Now and Always