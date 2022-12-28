40 Black-Owned Fashion and Beauty Brands to Support Now and Always
Black Stars Who Made History in 2021!
Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy Split Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary
How 'Sister Wives' Family Celebrated Holidays After Multiple Kod…
Tom Brady Explains Why He's Spending Christmas Away From His Kids
'Sister Wives': Biggest and Best Moments From 2022
Khloé Kardashian’s Newborn Son Makes Instagram Debut with Cute H…
Bob Marley’s Daughter Talks Reimagining One of Her Dad’s Classic…
Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump While Decorating Christmas Tree
Wendy Williams Says She 'Can't Wait to Fall in Love' in First Ap…
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Laying Low' But Still Together Amid …
Diddy Reacts to Yung Miami 'Side Chick' Claims After Welcoming B…
John Aniston Dead at 89: Daughter Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Christmas Celebration
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
Christine Brown Celebrates Big Change to Filming 'Sister Wives' …
'Love Is Blind' Season 3: Women Tell All and Share Relationship …
Zac Efron Reacts to Jaw Injury That Sparked Plastic Surgery Rumo…
'Sister Wives': Christine Explains Why She Ended Friendship With…
There are many ways to amplify Black voices. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one great actionable way to support is to #ShopBlack, from Black-owned businesses. In order to help you support Black entrepreneurs, we put together a list of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies to shop.
Due to the many changes over the last few years brought on by the pandemic, Black business owners have had to navigate a new way of serving their customers and handling the day-to-day stress of keeping a business afloat, all while dealing with the continued fight against racial injustice and systemic racism, which have plagued American life for centuries. Supporting these companies means so much as we strive to improve the systems within our country and around the world.
Below, we've listed the Black businesses in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love. Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands. And check back as we add more to support minority entrepreneurs and Black-owned small businesses. And if throw-back fashions are more your style, check out our favorite Black-owned vintage shops.
4.5.6 Skin
A customized skincare company co-created by Noelly Michoux aimed at educating those with melanin-rich skin about their shared skin concerns. The line is specifically formulated to be safe and effective for phototypes 4, 5 and 6 and hopes to bring skin solutions to the millions previously underserved by the beauty community.
This incredible serum works with melanin, using a combination of enzymes, extracts and vitamins to brighten the skin and prevent hyperpigmentation.
Agrestal Beauty
A handcrafted, plant-based beauty line founded by Emilia Ramos, Agrestal Beauty offers all-natural skincare and body products.
This soothing mask will keep any inflammation at by while also working to prevent future acne flare ups.
Anové
Evonna S. Kuhner founded Anové in 2019 to help achieve true radiance for all skin tones and types, without the usual compromises. Using locally and globally sourced ingredients, Anové products provide everything your skin needs to stay firm, even-toned and youthful, no matter what your skin looks like.
Quench even the driest skin with this dreamy face oil, which will supercharge your skin, all while feeling super-light.
Base Butter
This beauty brand is all about making skincare effortless for Black women with oily and combination skin types. Co-founded by Nicolette Graves and She'Neil Johnson, Base Butter provides simple, easy-to-use formulas that work.
Base Butter's best-selling product is a lightweight moisturizer that'll give your skin unparalleled hydration, thanks to its aloe vera gel.
BatMe! Cosmetics
Founded by Jayla Roxx, BatMe! Cosmetics creates bold, beautiful makeup that is "a global celebration of queer individuality and the culture since its launch in 2017," stated on the brand's website. Roxx is a television personality and producer who has been featured on Forbes as the first trans woman of color to launch a beauty brand in the U.S. It's currently undergoing a rebrand, but the countdown has started, so keep your eyes peeled for new products any day now!
Beauty by Dr. Kari
Trichologist, master braider and celebrity hairstylist, Dr. Kari Williams creates hair products with formulas backed by science, specifically made to care for natural hair.
Give your curls some extra TLC with this hydrating spray, which you can use all over up to three times a day.
Beauty Bakerie
Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades.
Find your perfect match with Beauty Bakerie's vegan and gluten-free setting powder, which will leave a seamless matte finish.
BEAUTYBEEZ
Brittney Ogike noticed a lack of Black haircare production in Los Angeles, and Beautybeez was her solution. At Beautybeez, women of color have a place to shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs and extensions. Not only that, but those in Los Angeles can check out the flagship store and relax in the in-store spa, get braids from in-house stylists or just explore in a space created specifically for them.
BEAUTYBEEZ provides women of color with all the most in-demand hair products, including this lace-front wig from The Curls Kinks & Co. This wig (and the rest of the collection) celebrate the unique versatility of natural hair textures, so you can embrace any style.
Black Girl Sunscreen
Owner Shontay Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen to provide sun protection for women of color. The moisturizing SPF 30 sunscreen lotion dries on clear, leaving no visible or greasy residue. It's also free of oxybenzone and parabens and available in a version for kids.
This daily sunscreen is hydrating enough to double as your everyday moisturizer.
Bossy Cosmetics
After spending twenty years burning out in corporate finance, Aishetu Fatima Dozie decided to create a makeup brand that cares about how women feel, starting from the inside and moving out. Bossy Cosmetics' core philosophy is to ignite confidence in women by offering them ethically made beauty products to empower ambitious women to feel good and look good and do good all at once.
There's a reason this lipstick ended up on Oprah's favorite things of 2021. With a formula that delivers long-lasting, ultra-rich color that's still lightweight, this is a lipstick you're going to want to invest in. Try any of the five available colors, or just grab them all.
Botánika Beauty
Inspired by botánica stores, the Afro-Latinx-owned haircare line from founder Ada Rojas offers styling products for all curl types using herbs as ingredients such as sage and bay leaf.
If you have medium to thick hair, add this into your locks to keep your curls defined and hydrated.
Bread Beauty Supply
A haircare line of shampoo alternative and co-wash products made with clean formulas for kinky, curly or coily hair by founder and CEO Maeva Heim.
A milky cleanser specifically created for women with type 3a to 4c curls.
Brother Vellies
Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices and their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world.
Brother Vellies is owned by none other than Aurora James -- who has been integral to promoting Black-owned businesses in every category.
Briogeo
Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes.
Ready to repair your dry ends? Get this complete set from Briogeo, which has been a must-have haircare brand for beauty lovers everywhere.
ByChari
Everyone from Michelle Obama to Selena Gomez have all sported the personalized letter necklaces from ByChari, founded by Jamaican-born jewelry designer, Chari Cuthbert.
Choose up to 9 letters to customize your ByChari's Original Spaced Letter Necklace. Available in white, yellow and rose gold.
Coco and Breezy Eyewear
Twin sisters, designers and DJ duo, Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals.
Yes, you need another pair of sunglasses to add to your collection -- and this cool, vintage-inspired option is the perfect option.
Ecoslay
Adria Marshall's Ecoslay homemade hair products are created in her kitchen, using natural, eco-friendly ingredients for cleansers, conditioners, stylers and treatment oils for curly hair.
This jojoba oil-based serum can be used for both your hair and your body, giving you ultimate hydration from head to toe.
Epara Skincare
This U.K.-based luxury skincare line, started by Ozohu Adoh, is a collection of handcrafted skincare products made to nourish and protect the skin of women of color. Epara Skincare products are made with natural African ingredients.
At $244, this beauty product is most definitely an investment. However, it'll be you'll find that it evens out hyperpigmentation, boosts hydration, and smooths the overall look of your skin. In other words, it's worth it.
Glam Body
Owned by publicist and TV producer Danika Berry, Glam Body offers all-natural coffee body scrubs filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that alleviate dry, patchy skin and hyperpigmentation for a soft, smooth, glowing result.
Buff away any dry skin with this body scrub, which includes coffee, coconut oil, almond oil, coconut flakes, and more. You'll be left with smooth, sweet-smelling skin.
Golde
Indie wellness brand born in Brooklyn, Golde, co-founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, is all about superfood-infused health and beauty products that are natural and fun to use. Offerings include turmeric latte blends and papaya face mask.
This all-natural face mask will be one of your favorite products. With 100% pure, edible superfood ingredients and natural exfoliating enzymes, you'll feel completely refreshed after using it.
Harlem Candle Company
Travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson's home brand offers luxurious, handcrafted scented candles inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, spanning from fresh, fruity scents to bold, woody fragrances.
This candle pays homage to the Harlem jazz scene of the 1920s. With top notes featuring bergamot, cinnamon, and clary sage, you'll love burning this in your home.
House of Aama
Designed by mother and daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama's timeless clothing and accessories convey the Black experience with storytelling and nostalgic and historical references.
Embrace the history of the South's roots with this T-shirt, which features a sophisticated drawing of a Southern Black woman.
Katini Skin
Indulge in high-quality face oils derived from native ingredients found all over the world. Inspired by founder Katini Yamaoka's plant-based upbringing and dedication to natural healing, this skincare line uses powerful flora to help aid your skin in producing facial oils that will enhance your own beauty. Partnered with Black Progress Matters, the brand is launching just in time for Black History Month on February 1, so run and be the first to grab the products as they hit the shelves.
Using a combination of tsubaki, rice and sea algae, this face oil brightens the skin by helping to reverse signs of aging, hyperpigmentation and scarring.
Kim Kimble Signature Collection
Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures.
Kim Kimble's vanilla bean conditioner soothes the scalp as it nourishes strands.
KNC Beauty
KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients.
This Instagram-friendly beauty mask will leave your lips feeling plump and hydrated at a moment's notice.
Mateo New York
Matthew Harris' fine jewelry designs are the epitome of modern elegance. Each piece from the line of earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and anklets is made from 14 karat gold with use of diamonds and precious gemstones. The brand also has a range of handbags and candles.
Wear this minimalist diamond necklace on its own or layered with other styles at different lengths.
Mayvenn
Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. When you buy hair from Mayvenn, the brand will match you with a stylist in your area to help you get it installed for free.
Dreaming of loose, beachy waves? This is the wig for you.
Mented Cosmetics
Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones.
Who wouldn't want a classic palette of neutral eyeshadows?
Nubian Skin
London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan, member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear.
Perfect for every day wear, the Naked Bra, which comes in a range of sizes and colors is a wardrobe staple.
Nuele Hair
Created by Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham, Nuele Hair uses the women's chemistry and biology backgrounds to help women of all hair textures accomplish any hair style -- without using chemical relaxers or keratin.
Transform your hair into its best texture yet with this deeply moisturizing and protective serum, which was a 2020 winner for the Beauty Innovator Awards.
Riot Swim
Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces.
This sleek one-piece will feel like a glove on your body.
Roam Vintage
This L.A. vintage online store is owned by Natasha Zoë Garrett, who handpicks treasured, one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories and home goods.
Give this cozy mustard sweater a new home this winter.
Salone Monet
Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes.
Salone Monet creates classic shoes for every occasion, and whether you're looking to match your skin tone or have a dark chocolate option in your collection, these will be great for any formal occasion.
Sunday II Sunday
Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage.
Need to add some new life to your locks? A spritz of this will do just the trick.
Telfar
The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular (consistently sold-out) Telfar logo shopping bags -- dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin."
We suggest browsing resellers like StockX to finally get your hands on the coveted Telfar tote.
Thrilling
An online fashion marketplace, founded by entrepreneur and CEO Shilla Kim-Parker, that curates a selection of unique vintage pieces from boutiques and second-hand stores across the country, featuring many BIPOC and female-owned shops.
A playful heart-shaped ring right in time for Valentine's Day.
UOMA Beauty
Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins.
When you opt for this classic red shade, you'll get a lipstick infused with mango butter, so you don't have to deal with dry lips at any point.
Vernon François Haircare
Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair.
If you're the type of person with ultra-curly hair, this spray-on and rinse out conditioner will leave you with hair feeling soft and nourished.
Vitae London
The London-based timepiece company, from founder and CEO William Adoasi, designs timeless, vintage-inspired watches that don't break the bank. Each watch purchased provides children throughout Africa with school uniforms, in partnership with House of Wells, or solar light, in partnership with Pen To Paper Ghana.
This stunning watch is an instant classic. It features a 36mm stainless steel case, black sunray dial and scratch-resistant sapphire glass.
We Dream In Colour
From designer and illustrator Jade Gedeon, We Dream In Colour offers colorful, handmade statement jewelry inspired by nature. Celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and Zendaya have worn her pieces.
If you're still spending lots of time on Zoom calls, a pair of dazzling earrings is what you need to spice your look up for every meeting and meetup.
RELATED CONTENT:
15 Black-Owned Businesses in Health and Wellness to Support Now
Olay and ‘EBONY’ Honor Black Women in STEM
Black Joy Streaming Guide -- Movies & TV Shows Celebrating Black Life