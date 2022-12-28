There are many ways to amplify Black voices. In addition to educating ourselves, encouraging conversations with family, friends and colleagues and donating to organizations fighting against racial injustice, one great actionable way to support is to #ShopBlack, from Black-owned businesses. In order to help you support Black entrepreneurs, we put together a list of Black-owned fashion and beauty companies to shop.

Due to the many changes over the last few years brought on by the pandemic, Black business owners have had to navigate a new way of serving their customers and handling the day-to-day stress of keeping a business afloat, all while dealing with the continued fight against racial injustice and systemic racism, which have plagued American life for centuries. Supporting these companies means so much as we strive to improve the systems within our country and around the world.

Below, we've listed the Black businesses in the fashion and beauty spheres that we love. Scroll through to learn more about these amazing brands. And check back as we add more to support minority entrepreneurs and Black-owned small businesses. And if throw-back fashions are more your style, check out our favorite Black-owned vintage shops.

A customized skincare company co-created by Noelly Michoux aimed at educating those with melanin-rich skin about their shared skin concerns. The line is specifically formulated to be safe and effective for phototypes 4, 5 and 6 and hopes to bring skin solutions to the millions previously underserved by the beauty community.

A handcrafted, plant-based beauty line founded by Emilia Ramos, Agrestal Beauty offers all-natural skincare and body products.

Evonna S. Kuhner founded Anové in 2019 to help achieve true radiance for all skin tones and types, without the usual compromises. Using locally and globally sourced ingredients, Anové products provide everything your skin needs to stay firm, even-toned and youthful, no matter what your skin looks like.

This beauty brand is all about making skincare effortless for Black women with oily and combination skin types. Co-founded by Nicolette Graves and She'Neil Johnson, Base Butter provides simple, easy-to-use formulas that work.

Founded by Jayla Roxx, BatMe! Cosmetics creates bold, beautiful makeup that is "a global celebration of queer individuality and the culture since its launch in 2017," stated on the brand's website. Roxx is a television personality and producer who has been featured on Forbes as the first trans woman of color to launch a beauty brand in the U.S. It's currently undergoing a rebrand, but the countdown has started, so keep your eyes peeled for new products any day now!

Trichologist, master braider and celebrity hairstylist, Dr. Kari Williams creates hair products with formulas backed by science, specifically made to care for natural hair.

Founder Cashmere Nicole's baked goods-inspired cosmetics line boasts cruelty-free makeup for lips, eyes and face with an inclusive range of shades.

Brittney Ogike noticed a lack of Black haircare production in Los Angeles, and Beautybeez was her solution. At Beautybeez, women of color have a place to shop for the best in hair care, beauty, skincare, wigs and extensions. Not only that, but those in Los Angeles can check out the flagship store and relax in the in-store spa, get braids from in-house stylists or just explore in a space created specifically for them.

Owner Shontay Lundy created Black Girl Sunscreen to provide sun protection for women of color. The moisturizing SPF 30 sunscreen lotion dries on clear, leaving no visible or greasy residue. It's also free of oxybenzone and parabens and available in a version for kids.

After spending twenty years burning out in corporate finance, Aishetu Fatima Dozie decided to create a makeup brand that cares about how women feel, starting from the inside and moving out. Bossy Cosmetics' core philosophy is to ignite confidence in women by offering them ethically made beauty products to empower ambitious women to feel good and look good and do good all at once.

Inspired by botánica stores, the Afro-Latinx-owned haircare line from founder Ada Rojas offers styling products for all curl types using herbs as ingredients such as sage and bay leaf.

A haircare line of shampoo alternative and co-wash products made with clean formulas for kinky, curly or coily hair by founder and CEO Maeva Heim.

Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is inspired by traditional African design practices and their stylish accessories are handcrafted by artisans all over the world.

Founder Nancy Twine creates performance-driven haircare products using clean ingredients, inspired by her grandmother's homemade beauty recipes.

Everyone from Michelle Obama to Selena Gomez have all sported the personalized letter necklaces from ByChari, founded by Jamaican-born jewelry designer, Chari Cuthbert.

Twin sisters, designers and DJ duo, Corianna and Brianna Dotson's eyewear styles have been sported by music's biggest stars like Alicia Keys and Nicki Minaj. The brand offers both sunglasses and opticals.

Adria Marshall's Ecoslay homemade hair products are created in her kitchen, using natural, eco-friendly ingredients for cleansers, conditioners, stylers and treatment oils for curly hair.

This U.K.-based luxury skincare line, started by Ozohu Adoh, is a collection of handcrafted skincare products made to nourish and protect the skin of women of color. Epara Skincare products are made with natural African ingredients.

Owned by publicist and TV producer Danika Berry, Glam Body offers all-natural coffee body scrubs filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that alleviate dry, patchy skin and hyperpigmentation for a soft, smooth, glowing result.

Indie wellness brand born in Brooklyn, Golde, co-founded by Trinity Mouzon Wofford, is all about superfood-infused health and beauty products that are natural and fun to use. Offerings include turmeric latte blends and papaya face mask.

Travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson's home brand offers luxurious, handcrafted scented candles inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, spanning from fresh, fruity scents to bold, woody fragrances.

Designed by mother and daughter duo Rebecca Henry and Akua Shabaka, House of Aama's timeless clothing and accessories convey the Black experience with storytelling and nostalgic and historical references.

Indulge in high-quality face oils derived from native ingredients found all over the world. Inspired by founder Katini Yamaoka's plant-based upbringing and dedication to natural healing, this skincare line uses powerful flora to help aid your skin in producing facial oils that will enhance your own beauty. Partnered with Black Progress Matters, the brand is launching just in time for Black History Month on February 1, so run and be the first to grab the products as they hit the shelves.

Hollywood hairstylist Kim Kimble's brand offers haircare, hair repair products, accessories and styling tools great for curly hair textures.

KNC Beauty by Kristen Noel Crawley is where you can shop chic, star-shaped, retinol-infused eye masks and collagen-infused lip masks, both made with natural ingredients.

Matthew Harris' fine jewelry designs are the epitome of modern elegance. Each piece from the line of earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets and anklets is made from 14 karat gold with use of diamonds and precious gemstones. The brand also has a range of handbags and candles.

Founder Diishan Imira, who grew up in a family of hairstylists, launched Mayvenn to provide high-quality hair extensions available in a wide variety of textures and colors. When you buy hair from Mayvenn, the brand will match you with a stylist in your area to help you get it installed for free.

Co-founders Amanda E. Johnson and KJ Miller began Mented Cosmetics when they couldn't find the perfect nude lip shade for their skin tone. Mented has expanded from their original nude lipsticks to all makeup categories that offer shades for women with dark skin tones.

London-based Nubian Skin was founded by Ade Hassan, member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE), to provide a solution to the lack of nude undergarments available in the market for women of color. The brand offers lingerie, hosiery and swimwear.

Created by Dr. Christine Martey-Ochola and Anne Cheatham, Nuele Hair uses the women's chemistry and biology backgrounds to help women of all hair textures accomplish any hair style -- without using chemical relaxers or keratin.

Founded by Monti Landers, Riot Swim is where you can find sexy, minimalist-style bikinis and one-pieces.

This L.A. vintage online store is owned by Natasha Zoë Garrett, who handpicks treasured, one-of-a-kind clothing, accessories and home goods.

Monet designs color-inclusive nude heels -- the Sable sandal style and Jone pump style, available in six shades from fair to deep. Stars such as Beyoncé, Gabrielle Union and Keke Palmer have all rocked Monet's wardrobe-essential shoes.

Founder Keenan Beasley launched haircare brand Sunday II Sunday, inspired by the women in his life who have active, on-the-go lifestyles. The products are formulated with active ingredients to restore loss of moisture caused by sweat, buildup and environmental damage.

The New York-based unisex fashion line is founded by 2017 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund winner Telfar Clemens, who designs apparel, jewelry and the popular (consistently sold-out) Telfar logo shopping bags -- dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin."

An online fashion marketplace, founded by entrepreneur and CEO Shilla Kim-Parker, that curates a selection of unique vintage pieces from boutiques and second-hand stores across the country, featuring many BIPOC and female-owned shops.

Founded by Nigerian-born former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, UOMA is home to innovative makeup products created for all. The award-winning Say What?! Foundation is a key product from the line. Available in 51 shades, the foundation comes in six custom formulations tailored to the unique needs of different skin color groups, called Skin Kins.

Celebrity hairstylist Vernon François' line offers haircare products, styling products and accessories for natural hair.

The London-based timepiece company, from founder and CEO William Adoasi, designs timeless, vintage-inspired watches that don't break the bank. Each watch purchased provides children throughout Africa with school uniforms, in partnership with House of Wells, or solar light, in partnership with Pen To Paper Ghana.

From designer and illustrator Jade Gedeon, We Dream In Colour offers colorful, handmade statement jewelry inspired by nature. Celebs such as Jennifer Hudson, Kerry Washington and Zendaya have worn her pieces.

