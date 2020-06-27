51% Off This Levi's Jacket at the Amazon Summer Sale

Cool but casual, these Levi’s Men’s Original Trucker Jackets are a men’s wardrobe must! The dapper jackets are on sale to mark the Amazon Summer Sale (also known as the Big Style Sale) which has been serving up hot deals from brands like American Apparel and Lacoste all week.

As well as clothing, the 2020 summer fashion sale also features up to 80% off swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, and jewelry.. It’s all part of making up for the postponement of Amazon Prime Day, and helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With prices starting at under $50, the jackets come in more than 40 different colors and styles, meaning there’s something even for harder-to-please guys.

The classic-looking Belle Town Stretch has 51% off in the summer fashion sale -- available in a range of sizes for $44.09 instead of $89.50.

This fun Mango Cheetah Overdyed is also $44.99, while the Warm Cabernet Canvas style is down from $89.50 to $50.39.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

