The 7 Little Johnstons are bringing the heat in the latest season. Well...two of them!

In an exclusive clip from next week's season premiere, Amber and Trent get in a little messy sexy time, to the dismay of their five children.

When asked by producers if any of them would consider painting their significant other, Jonah, Elizabeth, Anna, Alex and Emma all agree -- no.

"Paint belongs on paper or walls or a smooth surface," Elizabeth says. "And some people's surfaces are not smooth. So, that could be a little rough."

After a brief pause, she hilariously blurts out, "and just weird."

"We just try love letters and that's just good enough," Alex chimes in. "But body painting is way out of the question, absolutely not, no way. I've never heard anybody else do this but Mom and Dad."

Amber and Trent (dressed in their nude-tone underwear) put their skills on display -- in the bedroom as they each take turns painting one another. Trent decides that he's going to go for a pirate theme, so he can paint the treasure maps that leads to "the booty."

Amber takes a different artistic direction with a rainbow and luck theme "leading to the pot of gold."

Amber and Trent proudly show off their work for the cameras by shaking their booties.

7 Little Johnstons returns to TLC on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 p.m.

