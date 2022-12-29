'9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor Tyler Sanders' Cause of Death Revealed

Late 9-1-1: Lone Star actor Tyler Sanders died from the effects of fentanyl, a coroner's report obtained by ET on Tuesday revealed. Sanders died in June at age 18.

Sanders' agent, Pedro Tapia, told Deadline at the time, "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time." In June, ET reached out to Sanders' rep for comment.

The young actor died in his Los Angeles home on June 16. At the time, the Los Angeles County's Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office listed the actor's cause of death as "deferred" before updating the case this week.

Sanders had just recently celebrated his 18th birthday, taking to Instagram in February to commemorate the milestone. He posted a photo of himself eating pancakes, writing, "18! I’m an adult! 🎉."

Sanders had appeared in season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star with Rob Lowe in April. He also appeared on ABC's The Rookie, NBC's What About Barb? and in the 2019 film The Reliant.

Sanders, who reportedly started acting at age 10, also played the role of Leo on the Prime Video kids series Just Add Magic.

