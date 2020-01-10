Anna and Mursel are both incredibly heartbroken after calling off their wedding in this exclusive preview of Sunday's all-new 90 Day Fiance.

In last week's episode of the hit TLC reality show about couples who have 90 days to get married in the United States before the foreign partner's K-1 visa expires, Anna and Mursel continue to deal with the fallout of Mursel ending their engagement due to his parents. Mursel and Anna first met through Facebook and bonded over both being beekeepers. But Mursel, who hails from Turkey, was keeping the fact that Anna, who lives in Nebraska, has three sons from a previous relationship a secret from his strict parents. When Anna gave him an ultimatum that she could not marry him without him first telling his parents about her children, Mursel did end up coming clean, but his parents told him to break up with Anna and to return to Turkey immediately. Mursel ended the engagement because he said he could not go against his parents.

Not surprisingly, Anna was upset that Mursel chose his parents over her -- despite both of them being 38 years old -- and sent him to stay at a hotel while he makes arrangements to go back to Turkey. In this preview of Sunday's episode, Mursel returns to Anna's home to get the rest of his belongings and begs for forgiveness, but Anna isn't having it.

"I can't believe you're not choosing me," she tells him.

Meanwhile, Mursel tells her that he's "suffering too much pain" and tries to hug her, but again, Anna is done and rebuffs him. Still, Mursel persists and tells her, "I will love you for a lifetime."

When Anna replies that they are finished and tells him to not contact her again, Mursel is visibly devastated and breaks down in tears.



Despite the harsh conversation, in Sunday's episode, Anna surprises Mursel and shows up at his hotel to drive him to the airport, and she is desperate for him to change his mind. But Mursel is trapped, and now that he's revealed the existence of her children to his family, he must return home to Turkey.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

For a supertease on this season of 90 Day Fiance, including footage from Anna and Mursel's tearful airport exchange, watch the video below:

'90 Day Fiance' Season 7 Trailer: Angela Finally Brings Michael to the U.S. (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance': Anna Tells Mursel to Get Out of Her Life After He Calls Off the Wedding

'90 Day Fiance': Mursel Calls Off His Wedding to Anna

'90 Day Fiance': Anna's Kids Confront Mursel About Keeping Them a Secret From His Family

Related Gallery