'90 Day Fiance': Mursel Calls Off His Wedding to Anna

Looks like 90 Day Fiance couple Anna and Mursel are no longer headed down the aisle.

On Sunday's new episode of the hit TLC reality show, 38-year-old Mursel finally tells his parents a secret he's been keeping from them all season long -- that his American fiancee, Anna, has three sons from a previous relationship. Mursel didn't want to tell his parents because he said they would no longer speak to him if they found out due to their strict faith.

After 38-year-old Anna gave him an ultimatum on last week's episode -- that she couldn't marry him unless he told his parents about her children -- Mursel calls his parents in Turkey to tell them. Needless to say, Mursel's parents were definitely not OK with the news, and his father told Mursel that Anna had taken him "for a fool" and that he needed to come home. Mursel's father also told him that people in Turkey were talking about him behind his back and asking why he couldn't find a Turkish woman.

Mursel later told TLC cameras that he was taken aback by his parents' reaction, explaining that previously, they were very supportive of his relationship with Anna. When Anna tearfully asks him if they were still going to get married, he said no and that they had "ruined everything."

In a preview of this season of 90 Day Fiance, Anna is seen crying at the airport and asking Mursel not to go. But it appears Mursel is in fact going back to Turkey after the two struggled with big issues all throughout the season, mainly, a major language barrier given that Mursel speaks very little English, and Anna's sons not getting along with Mursel. In a preview of next week's episode, Anna's mother tells Mursel that he broke her daughter's heart and that him going back to Turkey is "bullsh*t."

