Anna and Mursel's heartache continued on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance.

On last week's episode, Mursel called off his wedding to Anna after he finally told his parents a secret that he had been keeping all season long -- that she has three sons from a previous relationship. Mursel's parents told him to immediately come home to Turkey after the news, and said Anna, who hails from Nebraska, took him "for a fool" despite the fact that she never hid her sons from him. Mursel said he was in fact going back to Turkey, breaking Anna's heart.

The two continued to deal with the fallout of Mursel's decision on Sunday's episode, including Anna telling her three young sons that Mursel called off the wedding. Although Anna's sons, especially her teenage son, Joey, were not fans of Mursel -- mainly because he was keeping them a secret -- they all expressed shock at the turn of events.

Anna's youngest son, Leo, didn't understand why Mursel, who's 38, didn't just stand up to his parents and said he was sad for his mom. Meanwhile, Mursel explained to the TLC cameras that he cannot stand up to his parents because he is their only son, and that he had stayed with them for "many years."

As for Joey, he said he knew the relationship was doomed from the start and said he was angry at his mom for putting him and his brothers through it.

Anna is clearly heartbroken and puts Mursel up in a hotel after he calls off the wedding. She then proceeded to send him angry text messages to get out of her life, as Mursel breaks down in tears. Mursel says he still loves Anna, and doesn't want to spend his last days in America by himself and not with Anna and her sons. Meanwhile, Anna's mom has had enough of the situation and says she's upset that Mursel can "just go back to Turkey" and forget about Anna and her sons like nothing happened after coming to America. She also says she wants him "out of here."

In a preview of this season of 90 Day Fiance, it appears that Mursel does go back to Turkey as he and Anna are seen tearfully parting at the airport. Watch the video below for more:

