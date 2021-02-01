On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, Brandon and Julia got what they wanted when it comes to their living arrangements on his parents' farm, thanks to Brandon threatening to leave the farm altogether for Julia.

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé, 26-year-old Julia has hated living on her 27-year-old fiancé Brandon's parents' farm in Virginia, since she is used to living an urban lifestyle in Russia. She has also been upset that his parents, Betty and Ron, don't let them sleep in the same room together since they're not married yet. Julia reached a breaking point and told Brandon that if they didn't leave the farm, she would go back to Russia. Meanwhile, Brandon's parents were also upset with him since he has neglected his farm chores in order to cater to Julia's needs.

On Sunday's episode, Brandon made it clear that Julia came first in his life, telling his parents that he and Julia needed to leave because she was so unhappy. Betty and Ron were shocked and upset, and Ron doubted they could afford an apartment on their own.

"Don't make a stupid decision," he angrily told his son. "Think about what you're doing."

Brandon also told his mom that Julia didn't like how "needy" she was with him. At this point, Betty broke down in tears.

"All I've tried to do is do the right thing and love you, and embrace her and bring her into our family," she said. "We were hoping that we were all gonna be able to pass on the farm and have it go from generation to generation and that your children would love the farm. ... I wanted it to be gaining a daughter rather than losing my son."

"You're my only son, you're my baby," she added. "I don't want you to go."

Brandon replied, "See, yeah, I think that's part of the issues."

Later, a desperate Betty asked if there was something they could do to change Julia's mind and Brandon suggested they let them sleep in the same room together. At this point, Ron lost his temper.

"Absolutely not. You know what? No," he said. "Because you know what? I'm not gonna give in to her. There has got to be some respect here."

Ron told cameras, "It should not be a bargaining chip. And that bothers me. He needs to talk to her and say, 'Dear, listen to me.' He has to take control. I'm just shaking my head."

In the end, Brandon got what he wanted and his parents agreed to let them sleep in the same room together. They also agreed that she would no longer have to do farm chores concerning the animals, which she hated. When he told Julia the news, she agreed to stay on the farm for a while longer. She said she was pleased that Brandon was finally being "a man" and standing up to his parents, though she still wants to eventually move out. But she also worried that Betty now hated her.

ET spoke with Brandon and Julia in December, and she talked about her relationship with Betty.

"We don't have bad relationship, we just have a relationship like mother-in-law and daughter," Julia said before discussing their living arrangements. "This is not normal. I mean, it's not normal when children live with their parents. We're not best friends and we've never been best friends. ... I love my mother and I love Brandon's mother. But if we live together, I mean, explosion, because this is so hard. Two girls, same house, it never works."

