Looks like 90 Day Fiancé stars Jesse and Jeniffer are getting serious. In this exclusive clip from Friday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery+, Jesse and Jeniffer have a steamy goodbye after he traveled to Colombia to meet her in person, and Jeniffer hints at getting pregnant.

In the back of their taxi, Jeniffer tells Jesse that he changed her life and all of her plans, and he replies that he's looking forward to their future together. When she has a stomach ache, she jokes it's their baby, and instead of being taken aback, he says he "loves it."

Jeniffer tells cameras, "He's very into getting me pregnant. But, first things first. We go step by step."

Later, as they arrive at the airport and Jesse prepares to go home after the trip, she takes off her panties and gives it him as a parting gift. Jesse is shocked, but is 100 percent into it.

"My love," he says, sniffing the pair of red panties. "Baby, thank you. That is so hot."

"We've been spending 24/7 for the past two weeks," he adds. "I don't want to be without you. And if I miss you, I just pull out your panties."

Jesse was known for dating 90 Day Fiancé star Darcey before connecting online with Jeniffer -- who previously dated 90 Day Fiancé star Tim. ET recently spoke to Darcey, who commented on Jesse's surprising new romance with Jennifer, which is playing out on the current season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

"I wasn't surprised, that's Jesse's style," Darcey said, alluding to Jesse also previously being tied to 90 Day Fiancé star Caesar's ex, Maria, who hails from Ukraine. "And of course, it had to be a past cast member as well from, you know, Before the 90 Days as well. I loved him, you know, I respect Jeniffer."

"It's their life," she continued. "As long as they're happy and in love and doing it for real, and not for the show or anything like that, I think it's great. More power to them."

Meanwhile, Tim wasn't as neutral during his appearance on 90 Day Bares All in October, when he called Jesse "a clown" for insinuating that he's gay.

"They seem like the perfect match for each other," he also said of Jesse and Jeniffer. "They're both self-centered, kind of egotistical, narcissistic. They'll be a great match until it fizzles out. I would put my bottom dollar that you won't ever see them together longterm and he better have a big wallet to keep her happy."

