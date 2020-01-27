Juliana and Michael made it official on Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Despite 23-year-old Juliana crying before walking down the aisle due to her family in Brazil not contacting her on her big day, she didn't let it ruin her wedding and ecstatically married 42-year-old Michael at their home in Connecticut. Interestingly enough, Michael's ex-wife, Sarah -- whom Juliana has gotten close to throughout the season -- officiated the wedding.

Both Juliana and Sarah acknowledged that the setup was a bit awkward, but Sarah genuinely looked happy for her ex's new marriage. Before she officiated, she noted that she appreciated that Juliana loved her and Michael's two kids -- son Max and daughter CeCe -- like her own.

"I could be the 42-year-old stay-at-home mom who's bitter that her ex traded her in for a younger model, but I'm not," she told TLC cameras about embracing the couple.

As for Michael and Juliana, the two could not be more in love as they danced during their reception. Juliana sweetly noted that Michael was not the man of her dreams because he was even more than that and surpassed any of her expectations. She also joked that she won't ever give him a divorce and that he's stuck with her.

Meanwhile, Max and CeCe were adorable as ever.

Still, there's drama up ahead in next week's episode, as Sarah is shown confronting Michael about his decision to not get a prenup with Juliana. For more on this season of 90 Day Fiance, watch the video below:

