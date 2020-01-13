Juliana's relationship with Sarah -- her fiance, Michael's, ex-wife -- took a surprising turn on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiance.

While at first, 23-year-old Juliana's relationship with Sarah was tense given that Juliana couldn't understand how 42-year-old Michael was still so close to Sarah after their divorce and Sarah asked Juliana not to co-parent her and Michael's two kids, the women ended up getting to know each other on a whole new level. When Juliana dropped off Sarah and Michael's daughter, Cici's, cheerleading gear to Sarah at her home, Sarah invited her to have coffee, which is when Juliana tells her the details about her first marriage in Brazil when she was just 17 years old.

Juliana tells Sarah that she left her small town to go to Sao Paulo when she was just 15 years old after she was approached by modeling scouts who told her she had to lose 10 kilos first. Juliana lost the weight in two weeks but her move to Sao Paulo turned out to be disastrous. Juliana said that she ended up depressed because the other women were mean to her and that by the time she paid for rent, there was no money to even eat, so she moved back. She ended up joining a church she was introduced to by a friend, which she now describes as more of a cult. Juliana was introduced to her first husband, a 34-year-old man, by the pastor and says it was an arranged marriage. According to Juliana, he became controlling since the moment they tied the knot, and she eventually fled to Sao Paulo to escape him. Juliana said she was less naive this time, and she eventually filed for divorce and returned to her small town just to sign the papers.

Sarah was clearly moved by Juliana's story and teared up, explaining she's amazed that Juliana still keeps a smile on her face despite everything that she has been through. She said that although she initially asked Juliana not to co-parent Cici as well as her and Michael's son, Max, Juliana actually had "good values" and Sarah welcomed her to the family. Meanwhile, Juliana told TLC cameras that Sarah is "so nice," and that she wants to be her "best friend."

After the tearful moment, Juliana and Sarah have clearly bonded and even hilariously share their gripes about Michael to one another. Sarah advised Juliana to not give Michael too much power in the relationship, to which Juliana said she let him think that he does, but in actuality, he doesn't.

Later in the episode, Sarah took Juliana to get her wedding dress altered. Although the moment definitely has the potential to be awkward given that Sarah starts reminiscing about buying her own wedding dress to Michael that was $400 and off the rack, the moment turns out to be one of the most touching ones of the season. Sarah and Juliana both cry when she tries on the gorgeous dress that she got in Brazil, and Juliana and Sarah's fondness for one another is obvious.

Plenty of fans praised Sarah and Juliana's friendship and co-parenting on social media.

If anyone was wondering, Sarah and Juliana are actually the best of friends! #90dayfiancepic.twitter.com/apQKkOa0Dw — Queen B (@90dayfiancelive) January 13, 2020

Honestly, Sarah embracing Juliana as part of the family and being a friend to her is just the embodiment of class and sisterhood. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/lwh7f9KodZ — The Idiot Box (@theidiotboxblog) January 13, 2020

