Angela isn't letting Michael off the hook when it comes to her suspicions that he's scamming her. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela consulted with an immigration lawyer named Rebecca while still in Nigeria and had a confrontation with Michael that turned ugly.

Angela was in shock during last week's episode, when she discovered that Michael was the administrator of a group chat called "Paradise Men," in which Nigerian men would discuss marrying older American women. She said Michael shared her tax returns with the chat and that he was discussing taking out life insurance policies. Needless to say, she was alarmed, which led to her reaching out to an immigration lawyer.

"Like are you trying to mother-f**king kill me?" she told Rebecca about Michael Googling life insurance policies. "This looks like a goddamn scam to me."

The lawyer told her she might be assuming things, but that usually visas only take a year to get approved and Michael and Angela have been waiting much longer than that. She did tell Angela that if she had suspicions about Michael, she should hold on getting his visa approved because since they've already been married for over two years, once Michael enters America on an immigrant visa, he will be a permanent resident and she'll be financially responsible for him -- even if they end up getting divorced.

"You're telling me that if I don't abide by the rules, Michael can sue me? Can you imagine?" Angela told cameras in disbelief. "What am I supposed to do right now? Just let him scam me more out of money? Michael jeopardizing my financial future, I'm not the only one that will be getting hurt. I have six grandkids. I've been looking out after them all my life and I want to look at them after my life, and there's no way in hell that I would let anyone take my money from my family. Period."

Rebecca told her she had the option of going to the embassy and withdrawing her petition, but she would need to be absolutely sure before she does that because she would not be able to apply again.

"I invested seven years of my life waiting on Michael to get his visa to the U.S.," Angela said. "There's nothing in it for me but love. You don't just stop loving somebody, but what I can stop doing is being there for him -- and I don't have to be his wife. I can love him over there 'till I get over him. Because after all, it doesn't look like he loves me at all."

Later, Angela met up with Michael and said she was not going to give him his phone back since she paid for it. She accused him of embezzling money and said he could possibly go to jail the next day. Michael told her to calm down and said he could explain everything.

"There's nothing hidden there," he told her in exasperation.

"I'm upset that Angela has my phone," he told cameras. "There's nothing I'm worried about on it. But if she sees something, she always thinks something else."

Angela told Michael that he broke United States law when he shared her tax returns in a chat, but Michael said he only had the documents on his phone because he needed it for the visa process.

"I am not making any goddamn money," he told her. "I am getting information to help us and get the visa and we be together."

Angela told him that she was so tired of his lies.

"You're a scammer and you know it," she heatedly told him. "I tried to show you were good -- you're not. And you know what? My government's protecting me. This is why we can't get the visa. I called an immigration lawyer. And before you f**k me and my family out of my hard-earned money for 57 years, I'll show you before I can tell you. Your whole chats f**king scamming. I'm going to report it whether I stay or not. I'm going to report this to the federal government. Your whole team's going down."

"I loved you like no other," she added. "I'm not crying tonight, am I? I've had enough."

At that point, Michael lunged at her to get his phone back. Producers stepped in to call hotel security while Angela repeatedly yelled, "Get that phone!"

