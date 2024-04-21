Loren is getting candid about her cosmetic surgery. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Loren detailed all the elective surgery she was getting after giving birth to her three children with her husband, Alexei.

Loren and Alexei are parents to their three adorable children -- sons Shai and Asher, as well as daughter Ariel -- and Loren told cameras during Sunday's episode that she was getting a "natural mommy makeover" after giving birth to Ariel.

"[It's] basically a tummy tuck, I'm doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I'm going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs," she shared. "I don't want to put anything foreign in my body. I'm repurposing my body parts to go where they need to be."

Although Alexei, her friends and family said she was fine the way she was, Loren said she felt the surgery was "necessary."

"Because I had three C-sections in two and a half years, one of the lasting effects has been abdominal diastasis -- my abdomen muscles have separated and they won't go back," she said. "It's physically uncomfortable. I love my children but my body just didn't get a break. It was a really busy three years."

"So having this mommy makeover will actually make me feel better," she continued. "It is important for me to look good and I'm not ashamed of it."

Loren said she suffered from body dysmorphia her whole life so it was important for her to feel confident when she looked in the mirror. She hoped that the surgery would get rid of her "vicious" body dysmorphia. Alexei said he didn't have a choice but to be on board because that's what Loren wanted. Loren said her mind was made up but really wanted Alexei's support. Meanwhile, Loren's outspoken mother, Marlene, was staunchly against the surgery and complained to Alexei about it. Alexei admitted to cameras that the surgery was stressing him out due to her eight-week recovery period and the fact that they have three young kids.

"I know that the tension between me and Loren will somehow rise just because of that," he said. "She'll be cranky and I'll be cranky and it sucks."

Alexei and Marlene were hoping that they could convince Loren to not get the surgery during her upcoming final consultation with the doctor.

"You gotta fight 'till the end I guess," Marlene noted.

Alexei added, "That might be my last chance to kind of maybe sabotage the whole thing if I feel really badly about it."

In a preview for next week's episode, Alexei says the surgery is a lot more serious than he realized while talking to the doctor about potential side effects and is worried.

"It's never too late to just say, 'I'm not ready,'" he tells Loren in a tense moment.

