Loren is still feeling the aftermath of her decision to undergo a "mommy makeover" after giving birth to three children when it comes to her relationship with Alexei. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Loren talked about her and Loren's sex life since her surgery and also ended up dropping a bombshell on him -- which he didn't take well -- after going on a dinner date.

Loren underwent cosmetic surgery -- a fat transfer and liposuction -- on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, even though her friends and family were against it. And while Alexei supported whatever she wanted to do, he was later overwhelmed with taking care of not only her but their three young children on his own since she couldn't physically do it while recovering. Loren later said she felt like he resented her for doing the surgery after he accused her of downplaying the seriousness of the surgery before she got it done. During Sunday's episode, Loren seemed almost fully healed and was getting ready to go on a date night with Alexei. But as she tried on dresses with a friend, it was clear she was still not fully comfortable with her body.

"When I decided to get the surgery, I thought for sure that it would help with my body dysmorphia and my confidence and change that," she said. "But those issues aren't gone yet. I'm still physically and mentally not quite there."

She also got candid about how her and Alexei's sex life changed.

"Usually Alex and I have a very healthy sex life, but because of the surgery and then negative energy and fighting all the time, our intimacy hasn't been as much as he would like," she acknowledged. "We've always been a united front and lately we have not been on the same page and we really need to get back to that."

She later expressed a desire to be more of the woman she was before she got married and had kids.

"This surgery is the first step to reclaiming Loren again," she said. "Before marriage, before kids, I was more independent. I loved that version of myself. But Alex likes that version of Loren at home, taking care of the house and the kids. So I don't know if he wants the old Loren back."

During their date night, Alexei complimented Loren and it looked like the two definitely got their spark back.

"Loren asked me out on a date so I feel excited," he told cameras. "I feel good because Loren sees me struggling. She sees that I'm tired. I'm working very, very hard right now. Then we need to find the balance."

But during the date, Loren shocked Alexei by telling him she wanted to work again and get back to her career in advertising and marketing. Alexei was definitely not on board.

"I really like lost myself in the postpartum depression and everything," she told him. "I want to further my career for our family. I don't want to just be mom and a wife."

Alexei responded, "You're a mom, first of all, you need to take care of the kids, take care of the house and and me, as far as I need."

Alexei told cameras that they were always in agreement that Loren wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, but she pushed back and said that she also wanted to be a businesswoman. When Alexei said it wasn't possible to do everything and that the family was going to suffer, she again pushed back.

"It's possible -- and I'm going to show you," she told him.

ET spoke to the couple in April, when Loren said that despite the toll her surgery took on her body and her family, she wasn't closing the door on getting more procedures done in the future.

"I mean, we can always touch up," she joked. "I'm getting there again, body dysmorphia, I'm accepting my body. I feel good. But it's a process."

Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT: