Alexei is no longer fully on board with Loren's upcoming cosmetic surgery procedure. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Alexei accompanies Loren to see the doctor one final time ahead of her procedure and gets worried after he hears about the potential complications and how he is going to have to help her recover.

During last week's episode, Loren said she was getting cosmetic surgery despite her family and friends being against it.

"[It's] basically a tummy tuck, I'm doing a 360 lipo from my chins, my arms, my upper back, my lower back, my thighs and then I'm going to do a fat transfer with that lipo to my boobs," she shared.

While Alexei also didn't think she needed to undergo surgery, he also said there was nothing he could do about it if that's what Loren wanted to do. In this exclusive clip, the doctor explains that post-surgery, Alexei will have to drain tubes from Loren's body every four to six hours and keep a record of how much he's emptying them for a week. As for complications, the doctor said Loren could possibly pop a blood vessel or pop a suture if she lifts anything heavy like picking up one of her children, so she'd have to be inactive for four to six weeks.

"It's never too late to just say, 'I'm not ready,'" Alexei tells Loren. "I don't know if I'm ready, hearing all of this information kind of stresses me out, honestly."

Alexei tells cameras he is concerned about a lot of what the doctor told him.

"And she never told me for a full week, I have to replace these, you know, spheres, these balls that will be draining Loren," he adds. "This is much more serious than I realized."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max, and Discovery+.

