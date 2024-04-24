Adriano is confiding in his close friend about his issues with Alex -- namely, that she is not as free-spirited in the bedroom as he is. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, Adriano says he wants to have threesomes but Alex isn't into it.

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, 30-year-old Alex, who's from Texas, is living out her romance dreams with 33-year-old Adriano, who's from Italy. In the clip, Adriano talks to his friend, Gaetano, about being excited that Alex is arriving in Italy. Adriano says he hopes Gaetano likes her since he really feels good about her. Gaetano asks Adriano if he's in love with her or if the sex is just good.

"Everything that I know about her so far makes me fall in love with her," Adriano responds. "She's a good woman and she's beautiful."

However, he notes that he wishes she would be "a little bit more into the threesome things."

"To be honest, at the beginning she was into it," he says. "She was like, 'Yes, I would love to do that.' But after a while she started to say, 'You know what, I don't want have a threesome anymore, like, I want a traditional relationship.' And that was a little bit of a downside for me."

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

