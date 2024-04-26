90 Day Fiancé's Loren is opening up about her cosmetic surgery. ET's Rachel Smith sat down with Loren and her husband, Alexei, and they got candid about the tough recovery for the procedure and why she thought it was necessary.

On this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Loren has openly discussed going under the knife after giving birth to three kids. Alexei as well as her family and friends were against it, noting they thought she was fine the way she was. But Loren told ET there was nothing that could have changed her mind.

"Alexei, he can get to me if he wants to but he knew how important this was for me and usually I let people convince me and persuade me, but for whatever reason, I was so dead set on it for years," she stresses. "It wasn't like a one month thing, like, I was talking about it for years. ... He can usually change my mind but not on this."

Alexei admitted he was against her getting surgery.

"I feel like it's just, she was doing so well before, like, after the third baby and before the surgery with all her, you know, changes and lifestyle and working out and eating and all of that and she was progressing so well that I felt like she should just keep going with that without the surgery," he shares. "But I knew she was set on it so then I just give in with that."

As for the surgery, Loren described what she had done for a "natural mommy makeover."

"Basically I did a fat transfer," she explains. "I used my natural fat and did a fat transfer into my breasts. I did the tummy tuck and then I did a 360 lipo so I did lipo from my chin, my arms, upper back, lower back and my thighs and I put all that natural stuff [in my breasts]."

Loren opened up about the intense recovery period, which included her being bedridden for two weeks. During this time she relied heavily on Alexei to not only take care of her post-surgery, but to do the heavy lifting when it comes to their three young children -- sons Shai and Asher and daughter Ariel.

"I think I was a good patient, he was amazing," she recalls. "I could not have asked for better support ... I could not have changed the drains and did what he did. I would've been like, 'Fend for yourself.'" He's just the best dad and like, they admire him and worship him and he can do no wrong."

Alexei quipped he was a stay-at-home nurse during the time.

"I always took care of the kids, it's not like something new," he notes. "It's just now I had to take care of them all the time. I change diapers and bathe them and feed them and do everything regardless, right?"

Loren also talked to ET about having body dysmorphia and gave her advice to other women thinking about getting elective surgery.

"It's not a secret. I've been open about it," she notes of her body dysmorphia. "I talk about it more this season. You'll see. And it's definitely a struggle. You just have to know what you want and if you want to go through the surgery, do it for yourself and just have no regrets with it. Like, I have no regrets doing it. I knew it wasn't easy, but I'm really happy and have a good support system. That's what's so important."

Loren didn't close the door on having more procedures in the future.

"I mean, we can always touch up," she jokes. "I'm getting there again, body dysmorphia, I'm accepting my body. I feel good. But it's a process."

As for this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Loren says the couple she is most a fan of is Emily and Kobe.

"I like Emily and Kobe because they're kind of in a similar situation as us, right, like they're expecting a third baby and we just did it so I think it's the most relatable for us," she says. "I just think that we're, like, the most relatable to them -- they have a good relationship with her parents, they watch the kids, like, I just think that again, they're having a third baby, we have three, so we get it."

Alexei also praised Kobe, particularly when it comes to how Kobe has dealt with his friends in Cameroon not being fans of Emily.

"Kobe is very strong too and he supports her," he says.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC.

