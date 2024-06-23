Looks like Angela has forgiven Michael yet again after threatening to report him to the United States government. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, things got heated when Michael tried to physically grab his cell phone from Angela and security as well as producers intervened, but the couple appeared to be back together after all the drama.

Angela has been in Nigeria on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and stressed out while trying to get Michael's visa approved to come to the United States, which has been a years-long process after he has been denied multiple times. But things took a shocking turn when she looked at the cell phone she bought him and discovered that he was the administrator of a group chat of Nigerian men looking to marry older women to get visas to come to America. She also saw that he shared her tax returns and also suspiciously talked about getting a life insurance policy with other men. Angela talked to a lawyer and mulled over stopping the visa process in fear that Michael was scamming her and when she confronted Michael, he tried to grab his phone from her. After a chaotic scene with security restraining Michael, Angela actually felt sorry for him and recognized the situaion had gotten out of control when the usually mild-mannered Michael got heated.

"Wait, wait, let him go!" Angela yelled. "He's my husband still!"

"This is out of hand," she also told cameras. "I'm really concerned about Michael because I've never seen him act like this and I think we had a break right now. You know, I didn't get married for a long time for a reason and this is why. After the investment I put in this marriage, the love I've given him, it's so embarrassing trying to trust him over and over after finding out he lies."

Meanwhile, Michael said he no longer even cared about getting the visa.

"Enough is enough," he said. "I'm a person that I hardly get angry, but when I get angry, that's it. Yeah, I know what she has done. Enough is enough, please."

"Angela always make me feel like I've been acting shady and I'm getting tired of it," he continued. "There's nothing I'm hiding there. If I'm hiding anything, let her check. I'm done."

Later, Angela was shocked when after giving her back his phone, Michael left, given that he had never done that before. But Michael eventually came back to her hotel room and said he did not want to lose his wife. He insisted that their relationship wasn't about money or a scam. He told Angela that he was only in the suspicious group chat because he wanted to get as much information as he could so that they could be together as soon as possible. He then said a suspicious payment she saw was just him paying for wi-fi. As for the picture of an old woman with the words "She need a husband day," Michael acknowledged that it was a cruel joke and apologized.

"You know, if I was online there, I would have erased it because I personally, I don't like it as well," he said.

When it comes to the life insurance policy, he insisted that he did not Google that and that it was probably an ad.

"I've never done insurance before," he claimed. "I have no idea about it."

When Angela told him he needed to consider how he made her feel, he opened up about his own feelings.

"I understand women are different emotionally than men, like, you know, I don't express myself much to people," he said. "Yeah, but sometimes mentally, physically, I get shut down. But I just don't tell you, like, I get depressed. And this group where I am, most of them, they fall into depression because, you know, this process takes years. You know how long we've been on this. And I am tired of being alone. I'm always at home. I don't go anywhere."

Angela appreciated Michael telling her that but also told cameras that even though she felt lonely, she never turned to group chats. Still, it was clear she was eating up everything Michael was telling her, including that he wanted to live together as husband and wife and be the man in her life and in the house. While Angela told him she hadn't made a decision yet about pulling his visa, she did let him back into her bed in her hotel room. Michael was obviously pleased.

"I just want to believe 100 percent what he's saying to me right now because I love him," Angela told cameras. "But you know, my mind's just telling me there's so many things that still suspicious that my heart's telling me to stay and my mind's telling me to go. But see, I'm not going to be manipulated. I'm going to figure it out."

"You have lied so much that it's not my fault that I cannot believe you, Michael," she continued. "But if I pulled the visa, it'd be like ripping the last chapter out of the book. You won't know the ending. And we got to know an ending."

