90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Tim Malcolm is proud of who he is!

Tim spoke with ET's Lauren Zima at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California, on Tuesday about his time on the TLC show and his future with Jeniffer Tarazona.

After Jeniffer flat out asked Tim if he's gay because he's not eager to have sex with her just yet, many viewers began speculating about the reality star's sexuality, even wondering if he might be transgender.

"Jennifer's not the only one that's said that. Let's be honest," Tim said of his sexuality being questioned. "There's a lot of people that have speculated that there's all kinds of issues going on."

Tim shut down these rumors, telling ET that sex is not as important to him as it once was.

"I'm almost 40 years old. I want to be in love. I know sex is an important part of love, but it's not everything like it used to be," he explained. "My biggest goal was just building a foundation that I thought would be able to last because I don't want to be divorced. I've waited this long to get married. I've never been married. I think that's just strange that society just thinks if a man says no then he's gay. If a woman says no, it's fine. But it's like the double standard that society has. I kind of laugh about it. I do have some feminine traits. The gay thing was kind of out of left field for me."

As for the transgender rumors, Tim found those "laughable."

"The episode that just aired, you saw me get into a hot tub with Jeniffer, and I saw online that people were literally screen shotting it and looking for scars that I had my 'breasts' removed," he said. "It comes with the territory. You're going to get people that just have to come up with these outlandish ideas."

Tim further clarified, "I'm not transgender. I think it's cool for the people that want to do that if that's what you want to do with your life, but that's not me."

Rumors aside, one thing that wasn't a secret is the fact that Tim gave Jeniffer a ring originally meant for his ex, Veronica.

"There's a lot of back story on that ring and lot more to do than just what the viewers saw. But obviously I was running out of time," he said. "Obviously if I'd had more time maybe I would have went and traded it in or gotten a different ring. It's what I had to work with. I gave it to her as a promise ring and then maybe I can get her a different engagement ring if that's the path that we end up taking. And, you know, it's good to go."

While he wouldn't share if he's still together with Jeniffer, Tim did tease an explosive upcoming tell-all episode.

"It's going to go down in history books as wonderful," he shared. "It is crazy. It is unexpected. It is just going to blow your mind. And the people that are involved in what you're going to see are going to be the least likely suspects."

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The season finale airs on Oct. 27. 90 Day Fiance season seven premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

