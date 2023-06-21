It's on to the next for 90 Day Fiancé star Usman "Sojaboy" Umar!

Usman, who was previously engaged to Kim Menzies, showed off his new girlfriend, Kiera, on Instagram Monday. It appears Usman and Kiera are spending time together in London, per both of their Instagram feeds, which sees the two taking in the town's sights and attractions.

"Love is a beautiful thing, it’s amazing to fall in love and to get it back in return. I’m officially off market not by force but by choice, this one is the right one for me," Usman, 34, captioned the photos of him and his new boo. "Check us out don’t you think we fit ? Guys no hating pls 😉😉😂😂."

And on Tuesday, the Nigerian singer wished Kiera a happy birthday, calling the 36-year-old New Jersey-based stylist "my love."

"Happy Birthday to you my LOVE @the.kiera.elise, you are a strong woman, loving and caring," he captioned the post, which featured a mirror selfie of the pair, along with several shots of Keira. "I will choose you now and always 🎁🎂🎉🎈."

After sharing more photos from their time in London, the duo later thanked fans for supporting their relationship debut.

This is Usman's first public relationship since his off-and-on romance with American-born Kim, whose love story played out on the TLC series. Usman has long been a fixture on the reality TV show, with Usman previously marrying another American woman, Lisa Hamme, before divorcing shortly after.

Keira is the youngest woman Usman's dated as of late, as both Kim and Lisa were quite a bit older than the "I Love You" singer. Kim is 18 years Usman's senior, and Lisa is 20 years older.

The end of Kim and Usman's relationship was documented on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in December, with the pair ultimately deciding to go their separate ways after a blowup during Kim's visit to Nigeria.

They later discussed their relationship and the fallout on the show's tell-all special, which seemed to leave the status of their relationship up in the air.

As for Kim, she seems to be doing just fine. The San Diego native shared some selfies from the San Diego County Fair Tuesday and was all smiles in the new shots.

"Happiness is a mood. Staying positive is a mindset. ❤️ #happy #positivevibes #explore #instagood #90dayfiance #90dayfiancepillowtalk," Kim captioned the post.

For more 90 Day Fiancé news, check out the links below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé's Tyray Teases a 'Shocking Ending' (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': Cleo Talks Being a Transgender Woman and Autistic

'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Kim's Son Jamal Calls Out Usman (Exclusive)

'90 Day Fiancé': VaLentine Returns to America After Ending Engagement to Carlos (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery