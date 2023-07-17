Statler has no issue talking about her sex life but it's clearly making her girlfriend, Dempsey, uncomfortable. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, the couple opens up about their first night together and Dempsey worries about Statler having much more sexual experience than her.

Statler, 33, has traveled to London to meet her online girlfriend, 28-year-old Dempsey. In the clip, the two admit their first kiss was "not great" and "really awkward" but things got better and they ended up having sex. As Dempsey giggles, Statler makes comments about their night together.

"That kind of butt will turn you religious," Statler says. "I want to have an altar that I set up that I worship it. Just have a photo just dedicated to just it."

After Statler starts talking about their private parts, Dempsey shuts it down.

"Enough of the sex talk," she replies.

Dempsey tells cameras that normally she takes things slower but she felt the connection with Statler and isn't sorry they slept together. But she admits she does feel "insecure" that Statler is clearly more experienced in the bedroom than she is.

"She's been to, like, sex parties and she likes the whipping and the chains and that's not something I've ever done before," she says. "And I just worry that she might not be with me if her needs are not being met."

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

