Things are getting worse for 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 couple Stephanie and Erika.

On Sunday's episode, the awkwardness continued between the two, who haven't been getting along despite Stephanie -- who is from Yonkers, New York -- having only been in Australia to visit Erika for less than a week. Erika is bothered by Stephanie's lack of intimacy and affection towards her, and also says Stephanie has jealousy and control issues. Although Erika bought Stephanie flowers as a peace offering after storming out of their Airbnb after their latest argument, their fighting continued after Erika brought Stephanie to a party to meet all her friends.

Stephanie is uncomfortable from the get-go, since Erika has told her that she's had intimate relations with some of her friends. Stephanie is particularly bothered by Erika's friend, Adam, since Erika has talked about him frequently, and Erika tells TLC cameras that she and Adam have "made out, like twice" and she considers him one of her best friends.

"I want to have fun at this party, but I can't help but think, 'She's hooked up with a lot of these people,'" Stephanie explains.

At the party, Stephanie says she feels out of place and that it's "so not [her] scene" as she watches Erika chug from a keg. But the party turns into a full-blown disaster when Stephanie sees Adam being affectionate with Erika, and later, bluntly asks him if he has feelings for her.

"It's a weird friendship, and seeing him all over her right now? That makes me really uncomfortable," Stephanie shares.

Adam says he doesn't have romantic feelings for Erika but he does care about her, and a horrified Erika says she can no longer handle Stephanie's "jealousy issues." She storms out while Erika is left to awkwardly defend her actions to Adam, explaining that it's weird for her because she herself has never hooked up with any of her friends, so she's just trying to understand. Stephanie eventually tries to find Erika, and walks in on Erika's friends telling her they aren't fans of Stephanie. Stephanie tells a crying Erika that whenever she tries to ask her legitimate questions, she gets upset and she always looks like the bad guy.

Eventually, Stephanie leaves the party on her own after she talks to a friend on the phone, who advises her not to get worked up and to give Erika a night to cool off.

Meanwhile, Adam tells TLC cameras that he'll always have chemistry with Erika and Stephanie is just going to have to accept the fact that Erika has a past with some of her friends. He also clearly isn't fond of Stephanie, and his first impression of her is that that he thinks she's uptight and didn't come to the party to try to be open and to have fun.

During this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Erika and Stephanie have been open about both being bisexual. Both women have also not told their parents' about their sexuality. ET spoke with Stephanie in March, and she addressed some viewers' skepticism over her coming out on the show.

"I think people will definitely be skeptical, you know, I'm a social media influencer, I'm a YouTuber, so people already just question, 'OK well, why is this girl doing this? Is it all just for attention or whatever?'" she acknowledged. "But honestly, this is how I've always been. I've always aired my life out on YouTube. I'm a storyteller and I like being open and honest and vulnerable because I want to make people feel less alone. I want others to feel understood because, for such a long time, I felt really misunderstood."

"I really felt like no one knew who I was and what I was really going through," she continued. "There's a lot of stigma in the LGBTQ community but there's also a lot of stigma for bisexuals. For a lot of people, it's not taken seriously -- even within the LGBTQ community, it's like, 'Oh, why can't you just choose?' ... There's lots of issues tackled this season, so everyone will have to stay tuned and see."

