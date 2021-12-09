'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin Tells Tania He's on a Dating App and She's Not OK With It (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin Joins a Dating App While Still Living Wi…
Sarah Jessica Parker Says Reviving 'SATC' Roles for 'And Just Li…
Nicki Minaj Shares How Motherhood Has Changed Her
Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Willie Ga…
Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Had to Walk Off 'Friends' Reunion S…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Josh Duggar Requests to Be Released After Pleading Not Guilty to…
Nick Cannon Tearfully Announces His 5-Month-Old Son Zen Died Fro…
Nick Cannon’s Friends Are ‘Worried About Him’ Following Death of…
‘The Masked Singer’ Judges Tease Season 6 Changes (Exclusive)
Skilyr Hicks, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant, Dead at 23
'SATC' Showrunner Says Kim Cattrall's Absence Is Part of the 'An…
'Sex Lives of College Girls’: Mindy Kaling Responds to ‘Sex and …
Nick Cannon Talks Fatherhood and New Daytime Talk Show (Exclusiv…
‘CSI: Vegas’: Matt Lauria Recalls His Past as a Clown Ahead of C…
Porsha Williams Opens Up About Her Engagement to Simon Guobadia …
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Kelly Clarkson Is the 'Second Wo…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Sumit Goes Behind Jenny’s Back and Sabotages Ma…
Faith Evans Plays Down Stevie J Drama as She Reflects on 'Masked…
90 Day Fiancé stars Syngin and Tania's split is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Friday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Syngin awkwardly tells Tania he's on a dating app, and she isn't taking the news well given they still live together.
Syngin and Tania announced their split in October after four years together. The two did end up getting married during their 90 Day Fiancé journey and he moved to Connecticut from South Africa to be with her. They decided to break up after he told her he didn't want to have children, but he's still living with her until he can find a place on his own. In this clip, Tania asks him how he would feel if she was on a dating app and points out that they're not actually separated yet.
"We're still married, and we're cooking together, cleaning, crying, arguing, sleeping together, having sex," she tells him, taking issue with him calling them "roommates with benefits."
"It hurts," she also tells cameras. "We're still married. We're husband and wife and that's like, what it is. Yeah, we're in the process of separation but we're not actually separated nor divorced yet."
Syngin then says an ex co-worker actually saw his profile on the dating app and messaged him asking to meet up for drinks. Tania was not OK with him going on a date while they were still living together.
"I am unsure in this relationship, like the longer it's taking us to break up, the more insane, the more confused I get," he hits back.
But Tania replies, "It's not the longer it takes for us to break up, it's the longer it takes you to move out."
New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life stream Fridays on Discovery+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé': Tania Says She Doesn't Want to Divorce Syngin
'90 Day Fiancé': Syngin Reveals Why He and Tania Broke Up
'90 Day Bares All': Syngin & Tania Get Very Open About Their Sex Life