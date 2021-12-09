90 Day Fiancé stars Syngin and Tania's split is getting complicated. In this exclusive clip from Friday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Syngin awkwardly tells Tania he's on a dating app, and she isn't taking the news well given they still live together.

Syngin and Tania announced their split in October after four years together. The two did end up getting married during their 90 Day Fiancé journey and he moved to Connecticut from South Africa to be with her. They decided to break up after he told her he didn't want to have children, but he's still living with her until he can find a place on his own. In this clip, Tania asks him how he would feel if she was on a dating app and points out that they're not actually separated yet.

"We're still married, and we're cooking together, cleaning, crying, arguing, sleeping together, having sex," she tells him, taking issue with him calling them "roommates with benefits."

"It hurts," she also tells cameras. "We're still married. We're husband and wife and that's like, what it is. Yeah, we're in the process of separation but we're not actually separated nor divorced yet."

Syngin then says an ex co-worker actually saw his profile on the dating app and messaged him asking to meet up for drinks. Tania was not OK with him going on a date while they were still living together.

"I am unsure in this relationship, like the longer it's taking us to break up, the more insane, the more confused I get," he hits back.

But Tania replies, "It's not the longer it takes for us to break up, it's the longer it takes you to move out."

