A Great Cloud Couch Dupe Is on Sale at Amazon -- But Hurry!

Kylie Jenner. Gabrielle Union. Nina Dobrev. These are just a few of the celebrities who've fallen in love with the cloud couch style. And who better to look to for home decor inspiration than the style icons and celebrities?

Even if you have the impeccable style of your favorite celebs, you might not have a comparable budget. And we feel you! That's why we've searched the internet for the best dupes for the luxury brands and designer pieces that we see on our favorite celebs and in their homes, and we’ve applied our special set of skills here for you to source the statement pieces we love that won’t break the bank. And that includes the coveted Restoration Hardware cloud couch.

Restoration Hardware's Cloud Sofa Collection has gained a cult following and for good reason. This oversized sofa allows you sink right into the goose down-filled cushions. Sounds luxurious, right? Well, the price tag matches the over-the-top fluff factor of this couch with just one sectional component starting at $1,895. In total, an entire sofa could easily add up to around $12,000.

What's more, the style is sold out at Restoration Hardware as of publish time. Luckily for us savvy shoppers, there are plenty of more affordable finds that offer a similar cozy place to binge our favorite shows. But hurry, these are selling out fast.

The cloud couch isn't the only luxury furniture dupe we've found.

When she graced us with a streaming appearance in honor of her 40th birthday and the launch of Archewell’s ‘40x40’ initiative, we couldn’t help but notice Meghan Markle’s expansive and elegant workspace. The standout piece we're currently coveting? Her desk.

The desk in the Duchess of Sussex's Montecito, California home office is giving us French farmhouse vibes. After some digging, we discovered the desk is actually a dining table. We love the drama of this oversized workspace if you have the space in your home, but if you’re working from your kitchen table like so many of us, this is the chicest upgrade.

Archewell

The Duchess of Susex's workspace is admittedly on the pricier side, so we scoured the internet for some pretty chic lookalikes.

The Gleaming Primrose Mirrors from Anthropologie are wildly popular, and the vintage-inspired mirror trend isn't going anywhere.

While the original mirrors start at over $500 for the smallest size, we found that Etsy has the most options at achieve the same dreamy vibe.

Serena and Lily's Summerland Outdoor Bell Pendant provides the perfect touch of coastal charm to your space. Made in a weather-resistant weave, this light provides the charm of rattan that will stand the test of time.

You won't sacrifice any of the charm with World Market's handwoven version at just a fraction of the price.

Bertoia barstools and chairs are a quintessentially modern design that makes a statement while remaining minimalistic. Designed by Harry Bertoia in 1952, this seating collection is sculpted out of steel rods and is unexpectedly comfortable.

This dupe is dead ringer for the original.

RELATED CONTENT:

We Tested Out These Mattresses in a Box and These are the Best

The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now

Everything Pumpkin Spice to Get You in the Mood for Fall

Best Decor to Dress Up Your Table for Fall