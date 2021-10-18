Shopping

A Great Cloud Couch Dupe Is on Sale at Amazon -- But Hurry!

By Marisa Runyon‍
Cloud Couch Dupe
Amazon

Kylie Jenner. Gabrielle Union. Nina Dobrev. These are just a few of the celebrities who've fallen in love with the cloud couch style. And who better to look to for home decor inspiration than the style icons and celebrities?

Even if you have the impeccable style of your favorite celebs, you might not have a comparable budget. And we feel you! That's why we've searched the internet for the best dupes for the luxury brands and designer pieces that we see on our favorite celebs and in their homes, and we’ve applied our special set of skills here for you to source the statement pieces we love that won’t break the bank. And that includes the coveted Restoration Hardware cloud couch. 

Restoration Hardware's Cloud Sofa Collection has gained a cult following and for good reason. This oversized sofa allows you sink right into the goose down-filled cushions. Sounds luxurious, right? Well, the price tag matches the over-the-top fluff factor of this couch with just one sectional component starting at $1,895. In total, an entire sofa could easily add up to around $12,000. 

Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa Collection
Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa Collection
Restoration Hardware
Restoration Hardware Cloud Sofa Collection
$5195 AND UP AT RESTORATION HARDWARE

What's more, the style is sold out at Restoration Hardware as of publish time. Luckily for us savvy shoppers, there are plenty of more affordable finds that offer a similar cozy place to binge our favorite shows. But hurry, these are selling out fast.

Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 2 Piece Modular Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 2 Piece Modular Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
Amazon
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 2 Piece Modular Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
$2796 AT AMAZON$2649
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 5 Piece Modular Performance Gray Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 5 Piece Modular Performance Gray Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
Amazon
Sunset Trading Cloud Puff 5 Piece Modular Performance Gray Sectional Slipcovered Sofa
This modular sectional reminds us of the coveted Restoration Hardware cloud couch. 
$6590 AT AMAZON$5,979
CREAM Velvet Cloud 6B Modular Down Filled Reversible Sectional Soflex Modern
CREAM Velvet Cloud 6B Modular Down Filled Reversible Sectional Soflex Modern
Walmart
CREAM Velvet Cloud 6B Modular Down Filled Reversible Sectional Soflex Modern
$6,511 AT WALMART
Carly 93" Recessed Arm Slipcovered Sofa
Carly 93" Recessed Arm Slipcovered Sofa
Wayfair
Carly 93" Recessed Arm Slipcovered Sofa
$1,391 AT WAYFAIR

The cloud couch isn't the only luxury furniture dupe we've found. 

When she graced us with a streaming appearance in honor of her 40th birthday and the launch of Archewell’s ‘40x40’ initiative, we couldn’t help but notice Meghan Markle’s expansive and elegant workspace. The standout piece we're currently coveting? Her desk.

The desk in the Duchess of Sussex's Montecito, California home office is giving us French farmhouse vibes. After some digging, we discovered the desk is actually a dining table. We love the drama of this oversized workspace if you have the space in your home, but if you’re working from your kitchen table like so many of us, this is the chicest upgrade. 

Meghan Markle desk
Archewell
Classic Home Bordeaux 83" Dining Table
Classic Home Bordeaux 83" Dining Table
Memoky
Classic Home Bordeaux 83" Dining Table
$1600 (REGULARLY $2400) AT MEMOKY

The Duchess of Susex's workspace is admittedly on the pricier side, so we scoured the internet for some pretty chic lookalikes.  

Havalance Dining Table
Havalance Dining Table
Ashley Homestore
Havalance Dining Table
$719 (REGULARLY $800) AT ASHLEY HOMESTORE
Valerie Pine Solid Wood Dining Table
Valerie Pine Solid Wood Dining Table
Wayfair
Valerie Pine Solid Wood Dining Table
$540 AT WAYFAIR
Washed Wood Galos Console Table
Kirkland's Washed Wood Galos Console Table
Kirkland Home
Washed Wood Galos Console Table
$400 AT KIRKLAND'S

 

The Gleaming Primrose Mirrors from Anthropologie are wildly popular, and the vintage-inspired mirror trend isn't going anywhere.

Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirrors
Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirrors
Anthropologie
Anthropologie Gleaming Primrose Mirrors
$548 AND UP AT ANTHROPOLOGIE

While the original mirrors start at over $500 for the smallest size, we found that Etsy has the most options at achieve the same dreamy vibe. 

Gold Carved Mirror
Etsy Gold Carved Mirror
Etsy
Gold Carved Mirror
$400 AT ETSY

Serena and Lily's Summerland Outdoor Bell Pendant provides the perfect touch of coastal charm to your space. Made in a weather-resistant weave, this light provides the charm of rattan that will stand the test of time. 

Serena and Lily Summerland Outdoor Bell Pendant
Serena and Lily Summerland Outdoor Bell Pendant
Serena and Lily
Serena and Lily Summerland Outdoor Bell Pendant
$498 AT SERENA AND LILY

You won't sacrifice any of the charm with World Market's handwoven version at just a fraction of the price. 

World Market Round Gray Bamboo Basketweave Pendant Shade
World Market Round Gray Bamboo Basketweave Pendant Shade
World Market
World Market Round Gray Bamboo Basketweave Pendant Shade
$80 AT WORLD MARKET

Bertoia barstools and chairs are a quintessentially modern design that makes a statement while remaining minimalistic. Designed by Harry Bertoia in 1952, this seating collection is sculpted out of steel rods and is unexpectedly comfortable. 

Bertoia Barstool
Bertoia barstool
Knoll
Bertoia Barstool
$1,216 (REGULARLY $1,430) AT KNOLL

 This dupe is dead ringer for the original. 

AllModern White Bronwen Counter & Bar Stool
White Bronwen Counter & Bar Stool
All Modern
AllModern White Bronwen Counter & Bar Stool
$255 AT WAYFAIR

