An unexpected attendee flew into this year's Venice Film Festival. On Wednesday, a pigeon shocked photographers when it walked the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

The pigeon seemed to relish its moment in the spotlight, even appearing to strike a pose as camera flashes went off. Photographers were all too happy to shoot pics of the small party crasher in between shots of the gathered stars.

Despite the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) strike, many A-listers are expected to attend this year's event. When they do so, they will not be crossing the picket line thanks to an interim waiver granted to them by the SAG-AFTRA.

Essentially, actors can promote their projects in Venice because their films are indie movies and were not produced by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

"Once an agreement is in place, we fully encourage all of our SAG-AFTRA members to work under that agreement AND to promote work made under that agreement," SAG-AFTRA previously said in a statement. "The more projects that get made with the Interim Agreement, the weaker the AMPTP becomes. So, let’s lift up our fellow performers who are out there working."

Adam Driver, George Clooney and more stars are among those slated to appear at this year's festival.

The Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) has been on strike since May 2, and the actors joined them on July 12. The Venice Film Festival runs through Sept. 9.

