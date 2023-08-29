The Clooneys are continuing to take Italy!

On Tuesday, George and Amal Clooney were the picture of style as they arrived in Venice. For the daytime outing, the couple was spotted holding hands and having an equally chic style moment. The human rights attorney, 45, wore a white shift dress with blue embroidered flowers, and completed her look by sporting black sling backs and oversized sunglasses.

For his part, George, 62, coordinated with his wife in a pair of light blue linen pants and a navy top (that matched his wife's flowers), and sunglasses.

Making the moment even more picture perfect, the couple held hands as they walked and greeted people.

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

The Oscar winner and the barrister arrived in Venice ahead of a special event. On Thursday, Amal is set to be honored at Diane von Furstenberg's 14th Annual DVF Awards.

The pair's latest outing comes after Amal stepped out for a casual style moment in Lake Como, Italy -- where the pair have a home -- earlier this month.

Last month, George and Amal also stepped out for a lavish date night at Gatto Nero, where Amal wore a stunning silver dress. Prior, the couple -- who were married in 2014 -- had a romantic evening out at the Grand Hotel Tremezzo.

George and Amal have spent their summer at Lake Como with their 6-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander. Next month, the couple will celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. Last September, the pair spoke to ET and the Midnight Sky actor dished about their love.

"We just feel lucky, and we're having a really wonderful time," he said. "And now we have two 5-year-old kids running around too."

RELATED CONTENT: