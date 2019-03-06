It's been almost 45 years since the final episode of the beloved TV sitcom The Brady Bunchaired, and the cast of the hit show are currently making headway in a very special renovation on the iconic Brady Bunch house.

It's been four months since the cast first reunited for HGTV's exciting event series, A Very Brady Renovation, and broke ground alongside the stars of The Property Brothers, and some of the network's other biggest personalities, on the enormous undertaking.

"It's gotta be right," Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick recently told ET's Nischelle Turner outside the work site. "Especially [since it's] the Brady house, because every person in America, they think this house is their house and it really is."

While the house they're renovating served as the Brady family's abode for exterior establishing shots, every interior scene was shot on a sound stage in Burbank.

One of the main goals of the renovation is to add 2,000 square feet to the home's original footprint and redo the inside to evoke the nostalgic '70s kitsch of the Brady family's home from the show.

"It's really challenging because, unfortunately, so many of the things are gone," McCormick said, referring to retro appliances, decorations and interior design touches that are iconic from the show, but not easy to replace.

The search for these throwback items has led to the show reaching out to fans online in a search for items that would match those that famously appeared on the show.

One thing the production had a hard time finding was the massive tree fern that used to stand in front of the North Hollywood property.

"The tree fern we actually took from a neighbor's house," Property Brothers star Drew Scott joked. "I mean, she gave it to us [because] we couldn't find anywhere to buy one."

For the renovations, the Brady Bunch cast members -- including McCormick (Marcia), Barry Williams (Greg), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen -- have teamed up with Good Bones stars Mina Starsiak and Karen Laine, Restored by the Fords' Leanne and Steve Ford, Hidden Potentials' Jasmine Roth and Flea Market Flip's Lara Spencer.

"It's so great because it's such a group effort, you know?" McCormick reflected. "Everybody's doing their bit."

A Very Brady Renovation is scheduled to premiere September 2019.

Check out the video below for more on the show's extensive and exciting plans for recreating the iconic Brady House.

