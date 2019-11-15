Aaron Carter Reveals What Started His Opioid Addiction

Aaron Carter is opening up about the start of his opioid addiction.

In a clip from Sunday's E! True Hollywood Story focusing on Aaron's troubled life and career, the 31-year-old singer recalls getting into a fight and getting his jaw broken, which led to a doctor prescribing him oxycodone. But after he no longer needed them, he continued to keep taking it.

"The show always must go on," Aaron says. "I had to take a painkiller to even sing. But I did find myself, OK, healed from the jaw and still taking the medication."

By 2017, fans started to take notice that Aaron wasn't himself.

"Everybody thought, 'Oh my god, he has AIDS, he's a crackhead, he's a methhead,'" he says. "That's when I realized, OK, either you get your sh** together or you make the decision to slowly die."

ET spoke to Carter last February, and he said he had stopped taking all prescription drugs.

"Stopped all of it," he said. "Even when I got out of treatment, they had me on certain things, and I stopped all of it. I didn't want to be on anything."

It appears Aaron is still struggling with his health today. On Thursday, he shared a photo of himself in the hospital on Instagram, though he didn't share why he had been hospitalized.

"Mommas gonna take care of you," he captioned the picture.

He also shared a pic of his three dogs comforting him."They love momma 💕," he wrote.

The posts come after Aaron recently announced that his mom, Jane Carter, would now be his manager. ET spoke to Aaron and Jane last month at the 100th episode celebration of WE tv’s Marriage Boot Camp, where they talked about how the show reconnected them after they drifted apart for a few tumultuous years.

"We weren't really talking that much," Jane said. "We talked a little bit, but we didn't really know each other anymore. This helped us to get to know each other again, and it was wonderful."

Aaron also shared that he got his huge new face tattoo in honor of his mom. "This is the love of my life right here," he said, embracing his mom.

