Abercrombie & Fitch, The Knot Launch 'Best Dressed Guest' Collection

With the return of wedding season comes the return of unforgettable parties and weekend receptions, endless evenings spent in heels and champagne bottles galore. And while there are few occasions more special than getting to celebrate the lasting love and partnership of a couple, knowing how to properly dress for the moment can often feel like a challenge in itself.

To help you keep up with what's expected to be one of the busiest weddings seasons in recent years -- and to simplify the process of finding the perfect dress to wear, in the process -- Abercrombie & Fitch, along with the go-to wedding planning destination, The Knot, have debuted an exclusive collaboration called the "Best Dressed Guest" collection.

Abercrombie & Fitch

Beginning today, shoppers can browse through the 52-piece collection, which includes everything from dresses and button-ups to strappy nude sandals and 14k earring sets -- all of which are inspired by the classic, elegant styles of wedding ceremonies, rehearsal dinners and even bachelor/bachelorette parties.

While the pieces boast a certain sophistication that celebrates the familiarity and minimalistic designs of wedding attire, the collection also pays homage to the aesthetics of Abercrombie & Fitch -- with flattering silhouettes, neutrals and warm floral tones all being thoughtfully incorporated. Plus, the varying lengths and sizes ensure that the styles are comfortable and breathable for all consumers -- especially those who are eager to hit the wedding dance floor.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the limited-edition, Abercrombie & Fitch x The Knot "Best Dressed Guest" collection below -- and enjoy free shipping on all items. Anticipating a busy upcoming wedding season? Check out the best wedding gifts for every budget, plus the best dresses to wear to a fall wedding.

Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit Abercrombie & Fitch Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit Every wardrobe needs a bold, red number to have on-hand -- and this minimalistic jumpsuit is definitely a must-have. $120 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Buy Now

Tie-Strap Smocked Midi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Tie-Strap Smocked Midi Dress Between the smocked material and shoulder tie straps, this dress has everything to ensure an unforgettable (and completely comfortable) evening out -- regardless of the occasion. $120 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH Buy Now

