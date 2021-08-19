Shopping

Abercrombie & Fitch, The Knot Launch 'Best Dressed Guest' Collection

By Kyley Warren
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie & Fitch x The Knot Launch "Best Dressed Guest" Collection
Abercrombie & Fitch

With the return of wedding season comes the return of unforgettable parties and weekend receptions, endless evenings spent in heels and champagne bottles galore. And while there are few occasions more special than getting to celebrate the lasting love and partnership of a couple, knowing how to properly dress for the moment can often feel like a challenge in itself.

To help you keep up with what's expected to be one of the busiest weddings seasons in recent years -- and to simplify the process of finding the perfect dress to wear, in the process -- Abercrombie & Fitch, along with the go-to wedding planning destination, The Knot, have debuted an exclusive collaboration called the "Best Dressed Guest" collection.

Abercrombie & Fitch x The Knot "Best Dressed Guest" Collection
Abercrombie & Fitch

Beginning today, shoppers can browse through the 52-piece collection, which includes everything from dresses and button-ups to strappy nude sandals and 14k earring sets -- all of which are inspired by the classic, elegant styles of wedding ceremonies, rehearsal dinners and even bachelor/bachelorette parties.

While the pieces boast a certain sophistication that celebrates the familiarity and minimalistic designs of wedding attire, the collection also pays homage to the aesthetics of Abercrombie & Fitch -- with flattering silhouettes, neutrals and warm floral tones all being thoughtfully incorporated. Plus, the varying lengths and sizes ensure that the styles are comfortable and breathable for all consumers -- especially those who are eager to hit the wedding dance floor.

Shop ET Style's favorite picks from the limited-edition, Abercrombie & Fitch x The Knot "Best Dressed Guest" collection below -- and enjoy free shipping on all items. Anticipating a busy upcoming wedding season? Check out the best wedding gifts for every budget, plus the best dresses to wear to a fall wedding.

Angel Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress
Angel Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Angel Sleeve Cutout Mini Dress
Between the angel sleeves and cutouts, it doesn't get much more ethereal than this style.
$89 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Long-Sleeve Draped Skirt Mini Dress
Long-Sleeve Draped Skirt Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Draped Skirt Mini Dress
This style's luxe crepe fabric allows it to beautifully drape over your silhouette.
$110 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Pearl 14k Gold Earrings
Pearl 14k Gold Earrings
Abercrombie & Fitch
Pearl 14k Gold Earrings
These delicate, pearl earrings are a classic way to dress up any outfit.
$49 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Every wardrobe needs a bold, red number to have on-hand -- and this minimalistic jumpsuit is definitely a must-have.
$120 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Strappy Heel Sandals
Strappy Heel Sandals
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strappy Heel Sandals
Chic takes on a whole new meaning with these simple, nude pumps.
$59 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Faux Silk Tie-Strap Mini Dress
Faux Silk Tie-Strap Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Faux Silk Tie-Strap Mini Dress
This faux silk number boasts a scoop neckline and delicate, floral design.
$99 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Twist-Front Slip Midi Dress
Twist-Front Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Twist-Front Slip Midi Dress
Slip into something more comfortable with this elegant pink midi style.
$89 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Double Strap Heel Sandals
Double Strap Heel Sandals
Abercrombie & Fitch
Double Strap Heel Sandals
Kick up your heel game with these comfortable, double strap heel sandals.
$59 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Knot-Front Long-Sleeve Top
Knot-Front Long-Sleeve Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Knot-Front Long-Sleeve Top
Puff sleeves and a front knot accent are both seamlessly wrapped up into this chic, black blouse.
$65 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH
Tie-Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Tie-Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tie-Strap Smocked Midi Dress
Between the smocked material and shoulder tie straps, this dress has everything to ensure an unforgettable (and completely comfortable) evening out -- regardless of the occasion.
$120 AT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Dresses to Wear to a Fall Wedding

The Best Wedding Gifts for Every Budget

Paris Hilton Says She's Having a 3-Day Wedding With 10 Outfit Changes

What to Add to Your Wedding Registry

Alexa Bliss Says Fiance Ryan Cabrera is Planning a ‘Majority’ of Their Wedding (Exclusive)

The Best Shoes to Wear to a Wedding