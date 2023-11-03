The producers behind an upcoming thriller starring Abigail Breslin have sued the actress, claiming that her "wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations" against co-star Aaron Eckhart have jeopardized the film's release.

According to multiple reports, Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings claim in a new lawsuit filed Thursday in Los Angeles County Superior Court that it looked into Breslin's claims that Eckhart acted "aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional" earlier this year during filming of the upcoming thriller Classified.

The lawsuit states Breslin brought the allegations to production and then in a letter to the Screen Actors Guild, "setting forth her fears and blasting Mr. Eckhart's behavior." As first reported by Rolling Stone, producers claim that during the course of production "the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart's" alleged behavior, "which she insisted placed her at various times in peril."

ET has reached out to lawyers representing Breslin and Eckhart.

The lawsuit also states that "in order for the production to continue ... Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart, and costly accommodations had to be made." The producers claim that Breslin's "specious" accusations cost the project $80,000.

Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings claim that the film's on-set producer, identified simply as "Mr. Georgiev," investigated the matter and found "no evidence in support of Breslin's wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations against Eckhart."

What's more, producers claim that there are "delivery issues to distribution partners as there are few scenes where Breslin and Eckhart are seen together." The lawsuit also alleges Breslin has also refused to sign her long-form contract and that she's "demanded the payment of $35,000 as a condition" of her signature.

Her refusal to sign it, the lawsuit states, "has completely imperiled the financial wellbeing of the production, including concluding distribution agreements and delivering under the terms of existing distribution agreements."

Without her long-form contract signature, the lawsuit states, producers can't distribute the film and are unable to claim a tax credit in Malta, where the movie was filmed.

Classified, an international espionage thriller, also stars Tim Roth. Eckhart plays a career CIA hitman, who learns from his long-lost daughter (Breslin) that his CIA boss has been dead for years.

