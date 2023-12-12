Adam Driver Secretly Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Joanne Tucker

Adam Driver and wife Joanne Tucker are now the proud parents of a new baby.

According to multiple reports, the couple recently welcomed a baby girl, who joins the couple's 7-year-old son. Moreover, PageSix -- who was first to report the news of the new bundle of joy -- shared that Driver, 40, announced the exciting news while practicing his opening monologue for Saturday Night Live.

"Last year, I asked for a baby girl, and I got it, which is exhausting," the Academy Award nominee reportedly said during a rehearsal. "So this year, I wish for Ambien!"

NBC via Getty Images

Driver and Tucker tied the knot in 2013.

In February, PageSix reported that the notoriously private couple was expecting a second child, seven years after the birth of their son.

The outlet shared photos of the couple shopping for baby items including a reclined bather. Tucker, 41, could also be seen sporting a baby bump underneath her sweater as they loaded their purchases into their car.

While Driver and Tucker have kept quiet about their family in the past, the actor has previously shared off-the-cuff comments about fatherhood, joking about his love for his son and his other family members.

In 2017, he told W magazine that he didn't think he could "love anything more" than his dog, including his son. "Like, I have a kid, maybe — and be like, [gestures dismissively]. But the dog!"

Back in 2020, Driver used his SNL monologue to confirm that he had become a father for the first time, telling the audience that he was teaching his son priorities early in life.

"I'm a husband. And a father. It's in that order though. I've been very clear with my son about that, he's second in everything," the Ferrari actor said.

