Adam Levine cannot confirm nor deny… but Maroon 5 is almost definitely going to be playing next year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The 39-year-old rocker appeared on Friday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he playfully talks around the all-but-confirmed rumors that his band, Maroon 5, is set to headline the highly anticipated show.

"What the hell are you talking about?” Levine quips at first when DeGeneres asks him about the on-going speculation. "It’s a rumor. I can neither confirm nor deny the truth of this rumor. It’s definitely a rumor and the rumor’s a rumor that everyone seems to be discussing.”

The Voice coach continues skirting around the topic, though he does make a slight misstep, saying, "It’s the Super Bowl. It’s going to be a great event and there’s going to be a band... or an artist of some kind performing at halftime. And it’s going to be great regardless of whoever it is.

The confident Levine jokes, "Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig, probably is going to crush it."

DeGeneres then asks Levine if it were him, how he’d be feeling.

"If it were me, I’d be excited. I’d be nervous,” he says, jokingly adding, "I just can’t wait to watch.”

ET previously confirmed back in September via a source that Maroon 5 will be headlining the Super Bowl on Feb. 3. But the official announcement from the NFL has not been made yet.

One topic Levine isn’t afraid to gush about on Ellen is his wife, Behati Prinsloo, who recently flaunted her insane post-baby body at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

"She really, honestly worked so hard to get it together to do this,” he says of Prinsloo. "I’m blown away by her. She once again blows me away at every turn. I was there, watching in awe, staring and drooling. It was really awesome.”

