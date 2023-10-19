Adam Sandler Stops Comedy Show to Help Fan With a Medical Emergency

The Sandman is making sure everyone is good, before the show goes on!

During a performance in San Jose, California, on Wednesday, Adam Sandler stopped his set during his I Missed You Tour, to make sure that an audience member received the proper medical attention.

In a video, shared on TikTok, the 57-year-old comedian is seen onstage directing the emergency medical personnel in the direction of the distressed audience member. The video continues with snippets of Sandler telling the crowd that they would take a break, while they make sure the audience member is OK.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

"Let's take a few seconds," the Grown Ups actor tells the audience before taking a seat on the stage. "It will be a few secs and then we'll get back to it."

In another snippet, the attendee walks out with the medical team, as the crowd cheers and Sandler sends well-wishes from the stage.

"Feel better, bro," Sandler said. "We're all wishing you well there, youngster," he playfully adds. "Feel better back there."

Before starting the show again, Sandler prompts the crowd to give "that dude" a round of applause. Seconds later, Sandler goes back into his routine.

According to TMZ, who was the first to report the story, the audience member appeared to be dehydrated, but is believed to be doing just fine. The show was stopped for about 10 minutes.

Sandler joins a long list of celebrities including Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, John Mayer and more, who have stopped their shows in recent months to make sure people got needed medical attention.

Sandler shared the news that he would be hitting the road for the 25-city show last month by posting a video on Instagram of him having a good time onstage. "Let's have some fun," he captioned the clip.

RELATED CONTENT: