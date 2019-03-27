It looks like Adele might be gearing up to bring fans new music.

The "Hello" songstress was spotted heading into a recording studio in New York City on Wednesday, keeping a low profile and bundling up against the chilly climate of the Big Apple.

The 30-year-old songstress rocked a thick, black hooded jacket over her all-black ensemble as she briskly walked into the studio, leaving fans to speculate about possible projects the 15-time GRAMMY winner might be working on.

Wednesday's incognito trip to the studio comes just days after Adele enjoyed a much more attention grabbing night out with gal pal Jennifer Lawrence at the Greenwich Village gay bar Pieces on Friday night.

An eyewitness told ET the following day that the friends arrived with a group and stayed under the radar until they started playing drinking games.

"No one really noticed they were there until the drag queen asked to do a game and Adele volunteered," the eyewitness says. "All of a sudden, I see Adele on stage and was like, 'WTF? That’s Adele!'"

