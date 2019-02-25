Adele can fangirl with the best of them!



The hit-making songstress attended the Robyn concert over the weekend at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, where she captured the final a cappella chorus of the singer's 2010 hit club anthem “Dancing on My Own" -- which turned out to be one epic end to the live show.



And, during the video, Adele can clearly be heard laughing and belting out the lyrics to the track while panning the camera back and forth in the historic venue.



“Robyn tonight at the palladium,” she captioned the fun. “I’ve never danced so much.”

Adele is known for showcasing her love for her favorite singers. Back in November, when The Spice Girls announced their reunion tour, she shared an adorable throwback photo of herself happily posing in front of an arsenal of posters featuring the meteoric girl group.



This down-to-earth concert moment from the British singer comes just two months after she crossed paths with royal newlyweds -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The couple visited the Hubb Community Kitchen, a location that inspired Together: Our Community Cookbook, which raises funds to help the families and victims of 2017's Grenfell Tower Fire. And it just so happened that Adele, who is another big advocate for victims of the tragedy, stopped by on the same day.



"It was a heartwarming event and Meghan really has felt close to the women," an insider told ET. "No word on whether the Hubb Community Kitchen will be one of Meghan’s first patronages expected to be announced in January, but her Together Cookbook has resulted in needed funds for the community and allowed them to renovate their kitchen and operate seven days a week.”



Although no photos of the trio were taken, Adele was happy to pose with fans who attended the event.

