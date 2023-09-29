After postponing a handful of shows earlier this month, Aerosmith is officially postponing its farewell Peace Out tour until "sometime in 2024," as lead singer Steven Tyler battles a vocal injury that the Boston-based band said is "more serious than initially thought."

"His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care," Aerosmith said in a statement posted to the band's Instagram page. "He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential."

New tour dates will be announced soon, the band assured fans. Refunds will be available for those who can't attend the rescheduled concerts.

"I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world," Tyler said in a statement. "I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

On Sept. 12, just one week after kicking off their farewell tour, the band announced that Tyler had sustained an injury that would force the band to postpone a series of shows.

"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler shared in a statement on Aerosmith's social media. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Six dates were rescheduled for the start of 2024, including stops in Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Cleveland, Ohio. The band also announced that all previously purchased tickets would be honored on the new dates and that refunds are available at the point of purchase for those no longer able to attend. See the full list of rescheduled dates below.

Tyler was performing at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, at the time of his injury. The reported 19-song set opened with "Back in the Saddle" and closed with a two-part encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way." It also reportedly included the first performance of the Joe Perry-sung track "Bright Light Fright" for the first time in almost 30 years.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aerosmith's PEACE OUT tour kicked off Saturday, Sept. 2, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 40-date North American tour, featuring support from The Black Crowes, is expected to make stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles' Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden, Austin's Moody Center, Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago's United Center, Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, and more.

The tour will be Aerosmith's last after more than 50 years together.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" the legendary band said in a statement back in May. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

In a press release announcing the tour, it was revealed that founding member Joey Kramer would not be joining this tour run.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the statement read. "Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Alongside the announcement, Aerosmith released a star-studded video snippet in which the world watches in disbelief as the news of their final trek unfolds. In the end, comedian and fellow Boston native Bill Burr calls frontman Steven Tyler at "Aerosmith HQ" to confirm whether it's really the end of the road for the diamond-certified rock legends after more than 50 years together.

"It's true. All I can say is, peace out!" Tyler shouts. "And if you think we're joking, dream on."

