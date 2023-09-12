Aerosmith Postpones Shows Due to Steven Tyler's 'Bleeding' Vocal Cord

Just one week after kicking off their farewell tour, Aerosmith's lead singer, Steven Tyler, has sustained an injury that will force the band to postpone a series of shows.

"I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler shared in a statement on Aerosmith's social media. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

Six dates have been rescheduled for the start of 2024, including stops in Detroit, Michigan; Chicago, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; Toronto, Ontario; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Cleveland, Ohio. The band has also announced that all previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates, and that refunds are available at the point of purchase for those no longer able to attend. See the full list of rescheduled dates below.

Tyler was performing at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, at the time of his injury. The reported 19-song set opened with "Back in the Saddle" and closed with a two-part encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way." It also reportedly included the first performance of the Joe Perry-sung track "Bright Light Fright" for the first time in almost 30 years.

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith perform at UBS Arena on September 09, 2023 in Elmont, New York. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Aerosmith's PEACE OUT tour kicked off Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 40-date North American tour, featuring support from The Black Crowes, is expected to make stops in iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, New York’s Madison Square Garden, Austin’s Moody Center, Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena, Chicago’s United Center, Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, and more before wrapping in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre on Jan. 26, 2024. A highlight of the tour will be a stop in Boston for a special hometown show on New Year’s Eve 2023.

The tour will be Aerosmith's last after more than 50 years together.

"It's not goodbye it's PEACE OUT!" the legendary band said in a statement back in May. "Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

In a press release announcing the tour, it was revealed that founding member Joey Kramer would not be joining this tour run.

"While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health," the statement read. "Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

Alongside the announcement, Aerosmith released a star-studded video snippet in which the world watches in disbelief as the news of their final trek unfolds. In the end, comedian and fellow Boston native Bill Burr calls frontman Steven Tyler at "Aerosmith HQ" to confirm whether it's really the end of the road for the diamond-certified rock legends after more than 50 years together.

"It's true. All I can say is, peace out!" Tyler shouts. "And if you think we're joking, dream on."

PEACE OUT Tour RESCHEDULED DATES:

Monday Jan 29 2024 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday Feb 14 2024 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Saturday Feb 17 2024 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wednesday Feb 21 2024 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Monday Feb 26 2024 – Raleigh. NC – PNC Arena

Thursday Feb 29 2024 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

RELATED CONTENT: