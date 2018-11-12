Influencers are loving drugstore products!

ET's Katie Krause was on the red carpet on Friday at the 2018 Revolve Awards at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, chatting with all the biggest social media stars, models and entrepreneurs in fashion and beauty. Although these ladies have access to luxe products, they also love a good, inexpensive drugstore item that delivers.

Discover their favorites ahead.

Aimee Song

The Song of Style blogger and author of World of Style champions Vaseline for its multi-purpose uses -- a secret she learned from her dad.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"So instead of an eyebrow wax, I'll just use Vaseline to brush them up," she says. "Vaseline is my go-to for everything, like if I have a blister or whatever. I put it on my feet, on dry skin, cracked skin, or even on my hair. If I feel like my hair is too dry or flyaways -- Vaseline is the answer to everything."

Target

Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly $4

Chanel Iman

The model adores Pond's cream. The mom of one uses the drugstore classic as a moisturizer for her skin.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

"I love me some Pond's!" she exclaims.

Target

Pond's Dry Skin Cream $5

Danielle Bernstein

The New York-based blogger of We Wore What dished she always reaches for the Wet Brush to tame her locks and packs the Downy Wrinkle Releaser spray for her travels.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for REVOLVE

"I love drugstore mascara, but the Wet Brush is one of my favorite products for right out of the shower to detangle your hair -- a wet brush," Bernstein shares. "You can get it at any drugstore. Oh and I have another one. Downy wrinkle release. It's the best wrinkle spray ever. I bring it with me everywhere. It's my travel trick."

Target

Wet Brush Purple $9

Target

Downy Light Fresh Wrinkle Releaser $2

Jenn Im

If you subscribe to her YouTube channel, you know Im has been a longtime fan of the Rimmel Stay Matte Powder, which she relies on to combat unwanted shine.

Roger Kisby/FilmMagic

"I love [Rimmel] Stay Matte Powder," she says. "It's great for the T zone. It helps control the oil, especially for big moments like this."

Target

Rimmel Stay Matte Powder $4

For more on celeb beauty favorites, see below:

