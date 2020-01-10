AJ and the Queen is finally here and it’s worth the binge!

After two-and-a-half years in the making, RuPaul's Netflix series has hit the silver screen. ET's Brice Sander caught up with the show's star, as well as co-creator Michael Patrick King at the Los Angeles premiere at The Egyptian Theatre on Thursday, where they dished on how they landed celeb cameos from Drag Race superstars and a major media mogul.

AJ and the Queen follows Ruby Red, a down-on-her-luck drag queen, played by RuPaul, who picks up a 10-year-old stowaway AJ (Izzy G.), in her travels across America. And Ru isn't the only famous talk show host fans can see on the series -- almost every episode features an inspirational appearance from the queen herself, Oprah! (While she doesn't appear in the flesh -- yet -- Lady O can be seen frequently, as Ruby watches old episodes of The Oprah Winfrey Show.)

"Oprah has approved this message," King told ET, adding, "It's really interesting too, to have so many messages within the show, and Oprah has led a lot of people to the light, let's just say, and we're happy she's in this."

Having Winfrey in the show was also very important for Ru, who said that she "an important part of my personal story, and it's an important part of my character, Robert's, story…to show the depth of Robert's relationship with show business and of moving forward. For him to go back and look at those old tapes is important for the audience to know."

King adds, "The theme of the show is really about growing and learning how we all grow and become who we really want to be. And Oprah is a really big part of my life and was in Ru's too."

Additionally, Ru also has plenty of his RuPaul's Drag Race family supporting him within the show. While they have plenty of girls to choose from, they looked at the cities that they were filming at and decided who would fit perfectly within that town.

"We could only get so many of our favorites in," King explained, adding, "But we started going like, 'Who would be in Pittsburgh? Jinkx and Katya!'"

Hoping that there's a season 2, Ru and King both expressed their interest in having even more Drag Race family members join in on the fun.

Meanwhile, season 1 is filled with plenty of excitement and glam, as viewers get to see Ru back in his element! So how did he feel about getting all dolled up and hitting the stage?

"Some episodes I do two numbers, and it was like riding a bike," Ru shared. "I spent 30 years working in clubs, and Michael, here, was a stand-up comic. We both know what it's like on the road and it was important to have that aspect in the show."

AJ and the Queen is now streaming on Netflix.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

RuPaul's Daytime Talk Show Not Moving Forward After 3-Week Trial Run

'RuPaul's Celebrity Drag Race' to Launch in 2020

Inside RuPaul's DragCon LA 2019: All of ET's Exclusive Interviews, Live Performances and More!

RuPaul Gushes Over Finally Winning Emmy for Outstanding Reality-Competition Series (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery