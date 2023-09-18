This week, the highly-anticipated return of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy is set to make a splash as the reigning queen of TikTok, Alix Earle, joins host Alex Cooper as the first guest of season 4. The episode, scheduled to air this Wednesday, promises an engaging and candid conversation between two influential figures in the world of digital media.

"I’m so happy to be back with a new season of Call Her Daddy. The show is known for having its pulse on what’s relevant and consistently being in the zeitgeist, so who better to kick off season 4 with than the internet’s biggest 'It Girl,' Alix Earle," Cooper tells ET in an exclusive statement. "I can’t wait for the Daddy Gang to see what I have planned for them this season, it’s only getting bigger and better."

Earle, known for her charismatic presence on TikTok, has recently ventured into the world of podcasting with her new show, Hot Mess, set to debut this Thursday on the Unwell Network. The Unwell Network, founded by none other than Cooper, is a rapidly rising platform in the podcasting world.

Spotify/Call Her Daddy

In an exclusive interview with WSJ. Style, Earle shares her vision for Hot Mess and what listeners can expect from her new venture. She emphasizes the desire to create a conversational and relatable atmosphere on her show.

Spotify/Call Her Daddy

"I hope the show will be like 'I am talking to a friend or I am on FaceTime with a friend,'" she explains. "A lot of people have said to me that they think I should do a reality TV show or they want to see more of my life. I feel like this podcast is going to be a way for me to produce a show of my own."

One key aspect of Hot Mess that sets it apart from traditional interview-style podcasts is Earle's intention to focus on her personal life rather than interviewing guests. She explains, "I’m not really going to be interviewing people. I just want it to be more about my life, what I’m doing. On TikTok, I only have three minutes, so I don’t really get to fully explain what I’m doing, where I’m going, or what’s really going on in my personal life. I’m gonna have my friends and my family [on the show]."

Responding to rumors that she and her family might be working on a Kardashians-style reality show, Earle hints at future projects but remains focused on her podcast for now. "The only thing I am coming out with right now is the podcast," she shares. "In the future, down the line, there will be something, but for right now, it’s just the podcast."

As for Call Her Daddy, it has been a groundbreaking podcast in the world of female-centric content, consistently ranking as the no. 1 podcast for women. Cooper herself holds the title of the no. 1 female podcaster on Spotify. Its remarkable success extends globally, as it reached the no. 1 position in Top Shows and Top Episodes in 46 different markets in 2022, spanning both established and emerging podcast markets.

