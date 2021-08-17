Alex Rodriguez is embracing the next chapter of his life.

The former MLB star sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier this week, where he opened up about how he's moving forward after facing adversity over the past year. When asked about his biggest regret, Rodriguez admitted that there are some "stupid" and "silly" things he looks back on that make him "cringe."

"'Everything happens for a reason," he said, while promoting his new Presidente Beer campaign. "All of those things that have happened, I think I have done a good job at learning from my lessons and then applying them in the future. So like I said, no regrets."

Rodriguez said his main priority right now is being a "loving, present father" to his two kids -- Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13 -- and focusing on "all the things" he loves.

"It's been great," Rodriguez said of all the extra time he's been spending with his children lately. "The one thing we've introduced post-COVID-19 is our breakfast club. Every Saturday morning from 8:30 to 10, no electronics, no phones, no nothing; old school conversation. So we sit there for 90 minutes and we just talk it up."

"We talk about everything. Like no BS, straight talk," he continued. "They're at an age now that we can do that. I always wanted to be really straight with my girls because one day I'm gonna need them to be really straight with Daddy."

Rodriguez admitted that his kids (whom he shares with ex Cynthia Scurtis) are very "protective" of him, and always have his best interests at heart. It appears their bond has gotten even stronger following Rodriguez's highly publicized split from Jennifer Lopez earlier this year.

"They've given me some incredible wisdom and great advice," Rodriguez shared. "[It's] hard to believe that a rising junior and a rising eighth grader can do that."

Despite everything he's been through, and the stories that have been written about him in the tabloids, Rodriguez said he's "grateful" for everything.

"I think things happen. And I think what happens is, people don't focus on all the positive. Like whatever has happened over the last year, I'm so grateful for it," he said. "I had five years of an incredible life and partnership. And also with my daughters, we learned so much. Now we have the opportunity to take that, move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'"

He added, "So I'm in a great place. I'm so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing."

Rodriguez told ET that he's come to a point in his life where he's "actually doing all the things" he loves to do. That's a big reason why he said yes to his new venture with Presidente Beer, for which he serves as president and chairman.

"When I think about Presidente, or I think about rising in anything, I think about my childhood hero, Magic Johnson," the New York Yankees legend shared. "Magic showed me that you can be a Hall of Fame basketball player in the hardwood, and a Hall of Fame guy in the boardroom."

"Anybody can be presidente, absolutely everybody should be. This is the golden age for entrepreneurship and there's so much opportunity out there," he continued. "I'm really excited about this campaign we're doing and hopefully I can open the doors for other people of color, minorities, Latinos, women. It's the right time for that."

