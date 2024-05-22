Ali Wong has finalized her divorce from Justin Hakuta more than two years after their split.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the 42-year-old comedian -- who is currently dating Saturday Night Live alum and Barry creator Bill Hader -- came to an agreement with her ex, 41, last week, five months after her December 2023 divorce filing.

The documents indicate that Wong represented herself in the matter and that she and Hakuta will be officially declared "single persons" as of July 17. Details of their custody agreement and any financial settlements were not included in the document "based on privacy concerns."

The pair wed in 2014 and welcomed two daughters, Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, throughout the course of their eight-year marriage.

Justin Hakuta and Ali Wong at the 'Always Be My Maybe' premiere - Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Wong and Hakuta announced their split in April 2022 -- with the court documents confirming their date of separation as April 10, 2022, citing "irreconcilable differences." At the time, a source told ET of the pair, "The split between Ali and her husband is amicable. The two will continue to co-parent their two children lovingly."

The Baby Cobra comedian and her businessman ex appear to be more than good-natured, as Wong referred to Hakuta as her "best friend" earlier this year at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and thanked him in her acceptance speech.

"I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support,” Wong said while accepting the award for Best Female Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, Made for TV Movie for Beef. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

Talking with ET backstage after her history-making win for the hit Netflix series, the comedian and actress explained her decision to shout out her ex, sharing, "I like to keep it peaceful and grateful and amicable." With her January trophy, Wong became the first actress of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, Made for TV Movie at the Golden Globes.

Wong is now focused on her relationship with Hader, whom she began dating in 2022. While ET confirmed they briefly broke up in 2023, they are back together and happier than ever -- thanks in major part to keeping their love out of the spotlight.

"I don't know," she told ET at the Emmy Awards of how their relationship works. "We are very selectively private, so I will keep that a mystery."

