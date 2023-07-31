Alicia Keys' 8-Year-Old Son Genesis Serves as Her Bodyguard on Stage

Alicia Keys had some pint-sized protection with her onstage.

During the singer's Keys to the Summer tour show in Seattle, Washington, on Sunday, her youngest son, Genesis, offered himself as some extra security.

"He heard how people been acting at shows lately," dad Swizz Beatz captioned a photo of the youngster standing guard by his mom during the show. "My boy serious in real life."

The 8-year-old kept a serious facial expression and kept his hands in his pockets as he sternly stood by Keys' side.

"My boy said I’m not playing no games on mom's stage 😂😂😂😂 He a real serious one 😂 Thank you Gen we love you and your protection 😂 He didn’t care she was live on stage 😂😂😂😂," the proud dad captioned an Instagram post. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, are parents to Genesis and his older brother, Egypt, 12. Beatz is also dad to daughter Nicole with singer Jahna Sebastian, son Kasseem Dean Jr. with Mashonda Tifrere, and son Nasir with Nicole Levy.

In a previous interview with ET, Keys was happy about getting to have her family with her on tour this summer. "Fortunately it's in the summer, so my family gets to come and hang out with me and and that's the best because we do fun things in different cities," she said. "Because you want them to experience it and that's really beautiful. So I love that. They like the road, they're having a ball. I do have pictures in my room and just keep the element of love around me."

After the show wrapped, Beatz -- born Kasseem Daoud Dean -- posted another photo of their son being held while asleep. "His security job has ended and so did he," the music producer quipped.

Jokes aside, it has been a scary time for live performers as they face an ongoing trend of items being thrown at the stage with resulting injuries.

In July, Harry Styles was hit in the face by an unknown object while on tour in Vienna, Austria, after being hit by a bouquet of flowers a month earlier. Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by an object while performing in Idaho in June, just days after Bebe Rexha suffered a black eye after she was hit in the face with a cellphone while performing in New York City.

During a performance in Munich in early July, Latto made it clear she would not stand for similar behavior.

While on beat to her song, "Put It on da Floor," she told an unseen culprit, "You want your a** beat? Throw it again! Throw it again!"

