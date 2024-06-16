Alicia Keys' son, Genesis, is all of us.

Talking with ET's Rachel Smith from the 2024 Tony Awards on Sunday, the 9-year-old son of Keys, 43, and Swizz Beatz shared that as his mom waits to find out if she won her first Tony, he is in her corner no matter the outcome.

"Well, I'm pretty proud of her, I think she's done a lot," he shared, adding that he's seen her jukebox musical, "It's really cool."

Keys' musical, Hell's Kitchen -- named after the neighborhood she grew up in -- is nominated for 13 total awards, including Best Musical. The production, which pulls songs from Keys' own body of work, tied with Stereophonic as the most-nominated show this season.

Alicia Keys and her son, Genesis, attend the 2024 Tony Awards - Cindy Ord via Getty Images

As for his favorite part, the youngest of Keys and Beatz's brood -- they also share Egypt, 13, and older kids Prince Nasir, 23, Kasseem, 17, and Nicole, 15, from Beatz's previous relationships -- Genesis said he loves one climactic moment in the Broadway show.

"Well, I think my favorite part might be where they start singing 'this girl is on fire,'" he said, referencing his mom's song, "Girl on Fire."

Just moments later, ET spoke with Keys -- who also brought her parents, Terria Joseph and Craig Cook, and Egypt and Kasseem Jr. -- on the carpet as she awed at her son's kind words.

"My son," she said sweetly. "He really likes this whole thing."

Keys added that Genesis, in anticipation of the red carpet, came to her and asked if he could talk with the press. She said that while she told him no... he still ended up stealing the spotlight.

"'Mom, can I do some interviews?'" she said, imitating young Genesis. "I'm like, 'Oh la la.'"

It's certainly not the first time that Keys' youngest child has given the world a headline-making moment. Last July, during the singer's Keys to the Summer tour show in Seattle, Washington, the 9-year-old acted as a pint-sized bodyguard for his mom.

"He heard how people been acting at shows lately," Beatz captioned a photo of the youngster standing by his mom during the show. "My boy serious in real life." In the pic, Genesis kept a serious facial expression and kept his hands in his pockets as he sternly stood by Keys' side.

Similarly, the scene-stealing son made millions of Swifties across the globe jealous back in August when he received a handwritten note from Taylor Swift herself during her Eras Tour performances in Los Angeles.

In a TikTok, Keys documented her son's excitement at seeing the superstar perform and showed him dancing during the concert, meeting Swift backstage where she gave Genesis a kiss on the cheek, a friendship bracelet and a handwritten note.

Keys read the note for the camera: "Gen, hi my friend!! I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I'll be waving at you. Love, Taylor."

"Big love to Taylor Swift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores you," Keys captioned her TikTok.

The 2024 Tony Awards, which will be hosted by Ariana DeBose, is airing live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, June 16, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Check out the complete winners list here.

